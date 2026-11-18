Leumi’s boss reports financing difficulties abroad for some Israeli clients. His comments do not demonstrate a general freezing of credit or an effect of British sanctions. London targets nine specific entities, while the bank publishes a quarterly profit close to three billion shekels.

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Hanan Friedman, Managing Director of Bank Leumi, reported on 17 November that some Israeli customers had difficulty financing their operations abroad. His observation comes at a time when London punishes companies linked to the West Bank settlements. Friedman did not attribute these difficulties to sanctions.

Leumi supports its customers internationally

In thetranscript of the third quarter results conferenceFriedman describes obstacles observed in recent weeks by customers with significant subsidiaries or activities outside Israel. According to him, they are struggling to obtain sufficient financing from international banks. Leumi intervenes to accompany them and sees also a potential for growth.

This passage does not name the foreign establishments concerned, the client companies, the countries or the amounts refused. Friedman does not attribute these difficulties to sanctions.

Strong results for Leumi

Theresults statement of 17 novemberannounces a quarterly profit close to 3 billion shekels, up 10.6% over one year. The profitability of own funds is 16.9%. The rate is 18.5% without special tax on banks.

The announced return to shareholders amounts to 1.5 billion shekels: 1.2 billion dividend in cash, the balance in redemptions of shares. The loan portfolio has increased by 12.7% since the beginning of the year.

British sanctions target specific entities

On the same daybritish governmentannounced measures against eight colonial-related construction, property promotion or architecture companies. Tzav 9, accused of obstructing aid to Gaza, is also designated. This package,already detailed by Libnanewsis not a general embargo against israeli companies.

Theofficial notificationlists include Har Hevron Development Company, Hemdat Shomron, Ariel Residential Judea and Samaria, Ami Gvirtzman 2021 Architects and Z.F. Building Company. She mentioned a freezing of assets and a penalty for prohibiting the exercise of directorial functions. Bank Leumi is not one of these nine new designations.

London attaches its announcement to the deadlines of the E1 project and to the defence of a two-state solution.

Credit demand as an engine of growth

In his answers to analysts, Friedman presents accompaniment abroad as an extension of Leumi’s relationship with customers. At the same time, it stresses the expected demand for infrastructure, including data centres, power plants and transport.

The development of these financings also explains the arbitrage between the remuneration of shareholders and the capital held by the bank. Friedman states that this distribution is reviewed quarterly according to credit requirements. The evolution of international loans thus constitutes, in his speech to investors, both a difficulty for some customers and an additional possibility of activity for Leumi.

No data presented during this exchange measures a general freezing of credit to Israeli companies or establishes a causal link with the British designations of 17 November.

Illustration: Bank Leumi Building, Jaffa Street, Jerusalem, 2 October 2012,Rimonah Traub / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0. Boxing and dressing Libnanews under the same license. Photograph of archives.

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