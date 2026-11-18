France would study a patrol and training force in Lebanon, according to press reports. Paris confirms its intention to support the Lebanese army and avoid a vacuum after UNIFIL. No specific deployment is officially announced. The UN mandate runs until 31 December 2026, before a gradual withdrawal of staff.

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France would study the dispatch of military personnel to Lebanon to conduct patrols with the Lebanese army and to strengthen its training. This project of French force in Lebanon, reported by the Israeli press on 16 and 17 November, is based on unnamed sources. It is not a deployment decision announced by Paris.

A project of French force in Lebanon, not an order of departure

The scenario evokes several hundred or more soldiers and the search for partner countries. Training facilities and instructors would also be included in the discussions. These sites would be located outside southern Lebanon. Media sources describe a separate initiative of a mission under UN mandate.

They also report consultations with Washington and Israel, as well as Israeli reluctance to have a presence south of the Litani River. Neither the definitive strength nor the timetable nor the rules of engagement of such a force are publicly established in this information.

What Paris officially says

The French public position is more general. On 13 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that it was working on a security architecture that avoided a vacuum after UNIFIL. It reaffirmed the objective of strengthening the Lebanese armed forces and supporting their deployment throughout the territory.

Paris associates this objective with the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the disarmament of Hezbollah and the implementation of resolution 1701. The department refers to several initiatives with partners and an orderly transition. It does not confirm the precise format described by the press in this statement.

It is therefore necessary to distinguish between officially claimed French support for the Lebanese army and the reported special arrangements from anonymous sources. Proximity to their objectives is not sufficient to establish that this device has received all the necessary authorisations.

UNIFIL: one mandate until 31 December 2026

The UN calendar does not foresee an expiry of the mandate this week. Resolution 2790, adopted on 28 August 2025, last extended UNIFIL until 31 December 2026. It then organizes an orderly and secure reduction and withdrawal within one year.

The end of operations and the departure of all personnel are therefore not simultaneous. The text provides for specific functions during withdrawal, in particular for the safety of UN personnel and installations. This schedule does not automatically create a replacement force.

A separate proposal from European support

A European mission is already included in the official documents. The G7 declaration of 9 and 10 November, published on 12 November, welcomes the creation of EUSM Lebanon. It places this support mission within the framework of the European Union’s common security and defence policy.

This official mention does not confirm the French patrol project reported a few days later. Both devices shall not be presented as a single approved force. For the initiative described by the press, the agreement with the Lebanese authorities, the zone of intervention and the chain of command remain to be made public.

Coverage: UNIFIL French contingent at At Tiri, 14 July 2009. Photograph of archives, without visual connection to the November 2026 discussions. © Libnanews.com, all rights reserved. Editorial clothing on the framework of resolution 1701 and international succession.

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