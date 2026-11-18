Mike Waltz welcomes the trilateral dialogue initiated by Joseph Aoun with the United States and Israel. His message of 17 November reaffirmed the principle of a single state and army. He called for a change in the role of UNIFIL, without announcing a new mandate or disarmament agreement between the parties.

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Mike Waltz welcomed Tuesday, November 17, Joseph Aoun’s decision to participate in the trilateral dialogue with the United States and Israel. In a message published after his visit to Beirut, the US Ambassador to the United Nations presented this approach as an effort for peace and reaffirmed his preference for a single State and army in Lebanon.

The text of itsmessage on Xreproduced byAnnahar, describes the discussions with the Lebanese President as productive. He added that the role of the United Nations and UNIFIL must evolve. This statement expresses the American position; it is not worth adopting a new international mandate.

A message distinct from the statements of 16 November

The publication comes after Waltz’s interviews with Aoun, Nabih Berri and Nawaf Salam. After his meeting with the President of Parliament, he called on Hezbollah to voluntarily hand over its weapons to the State, a position already in placereported by Libnanews on 16 November.

The new message places greater emphasis on trilateral dialogue and the Lebanese President’s decision. It does not provide a negotiated disarmament timetable and does not report any new commitments by Hezbollah. It also makes it impossible to conclude a peace agreement.

Guidance, not a replacement

Theg7 communiqué issued on 11 Novemberprovides the recent diplomatic framework. It calls for respect for the ceasefire and supports the implementation of the trilateral framework and resolution 1701. It links progress in pilot areas to the verifiable disarmament of Hezbollah, the Israeli redeployment and the deployment of the Lebanese army.

The G7 also stresses the need for a sustainable security framework in support of the army, as UNIFIL’s mandate ends at the end of the year. However, Waltz’s statements do not specify the composition, number or command of a successor arrangement. The expression of support for dialogue must remain distinct from the conclusion of an agreement on these issues.

Illustration: official portrait of Mike Waltz, September 2025, United States Mission to the United Nations, public domain. Archival photography and editorial clothing Libnanews.

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