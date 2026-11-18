The opening of offers for 1,234 E1 housing units is postponed until the formation of the next Israeli government. This suspension is not invalid. It intervenes after the British sanctions against eight settlement-related companies, while the opponents demand the abandonment of the project and the municipality challenges it.

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The opening of offers for 1,234 E1 housing units in the occupied West Bank must await the next Israeli government. The government’s legal adviser, Gali Bahav-Miara, imposed this new postponement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The stage was scheduled for Thursday, November 19. The call for tenders remains in force, but the authorities cannot yet select the companies responsible for building.

This freeze came on the day London punished eight settlement-related companies. The Israeli procedure is thus blocked at the award stage, while companies face British financial restrictions. The Israeli legal ground concerns the powers of the Transitional Government. British sanctions cover economic activities in the colonies.

E1: preserving the choice of the next government

The Israeli Ministry of Justice believes that the outgoing government must comply with a restraint obligation. According to his explanation, reproduced by Peace Now, this limit also covers decisions that would strongly engage the next team. Open envelopes and then select companies could lead to contracts that are difficult to undo.

The measure therefore leaves the government to come and decide before this stage. It does not prejudge its decision. Peace Now welcomes the postponement, but calls for a definitive cancellation. The organization opposed to colonization thus distinguishes the suspension obtained from the political objective which it pursues.

19 November concerned the examination of tenders

In its presentation of the previous opinion of the Israeli Land Authority, dated 11 October, Peace Now identified two deadlines. The deadline for submission of tenders was 19 October. However, their opening and examination were not to take place until 19 November.

The new report blocks the choice of attributes. Opening the envelopes normally allows the committee to examine the proposals and then select the companies. The following contracts assign them rights to build on the parcels concerned. It is this contractual commitment that the Legal Counsel intends to leave to the discretion of the next government.

The first adjournment addressed the potential for electoral use of the file. The municipality of Ma’ale Adumim and the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich had challenged the restrictions. The current debate now focuses on the commitments that a transitional government can make before its successor takes office.

A territorial project still in dispute

E1 is located between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim. The project received final approval in August 2025, after years of international opposition. Its opponents denounce the consequences of the expansion of settlements in this strategic area.

For Palestinians and several Western governments, construction would undermine the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state. In particular, London highlights the risk of separation between the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The freeze maintains this territorial issue in the decisions to be taken by the next governing team.

According to the Israeli press, the mayor of Ma’ale Adumim, Guy Yifrach, intends to refer the matter to the High Court. He accuses the legal adviser of favouring political considerations. The municipality thus contests the restriction of the powers of the outgoing government, while Peace Now asks the next executive to abandon the call for tenders.

London targets businesses, not all trade

The British package of 17 November targets eight colonial-related construction, promotion and architecture companies. It also includes Tzav 9, a movement accused of obstructing aid to Gaza. The nine entities are subject to a assets freeze and a prohibition on the exercise of managerial functions.

Ed Miliband, head of British diplomacy, calls on companies not to participate in E1. His Government, however, distinguished settlement activities from trade with Israel within the Green Line. These designations are not a general trade embargo.

The Ministry is preparing separate restrictions on colony products and their real estate advertising. Financial measures are therefore already adopted, while new trade restrictions follow another timetable. The Israeli Ministry of Justice, for its part, bases the postponement on the obligations of the transitional government, not the British decision.

Anti-measures announced, financing under pressure

Gideon Saar, Israeli Foreign Minister, rejects the sanctions and promises a response. He stated that he wanted to strengthen the settlements rather than change that policy. The government is examining several retaliatory options, without announcing the mechanism at this stage.

According to the Israeli press, Eran Roll, from the Israeli building centre, fears a decline in foreign investors and financiers. The effect of the sanctions will depend in particular on the assets of the companies and their financial relations within the British perimeter. The next step is the formation of the government and then its decision on the future of the call for tenders.

References and illustration

17 November decision and Peace Now response;Chronology of the filing and opening of tenders;British sanctions of 17 November;Israeli press reports.

Illustration: Ma,Ron Almog,CC BY 2.0. Resized full picture, Libnanews dressing. This view does not represent site E1.

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