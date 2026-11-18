The Syrian authorities are aiming for December to resume the passages in Arida, after the reconstruction of the bridge and the modernization of the border facilities. The work concerns buildings, roads, networks and customs controls, with a planned separation between passengers and goods. This deadline remains an objective subject to the latest technical and administrative verifications. It does not mean that the post is already open or that a specific date of resumption has been set for all vehicles.

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The Arida border crossing is preparing to resume passenger and truck passages in December. The Syrian authorities announce the start of the work in its final phase, following the reconstruction of the bridge and the modernization of the facilities. The deadline remains subject to completion of the preparations.

Arida enters the last stages of the construction project

Mazen Allouche, Head of International Relations and Cooperation at the General Authority of the Syrian Borders and Customs, detailed the project on 16 November. The work covers the bridge linking the two countries, the administrative and customs buildings and the reception of passengers.

Inland roads and traffic spaces have also been expanded. A separate area shall accommodate freight, with separate routes for trucks and passenger cars. The authorities present this organization as a means of reducing congestion in the post.

Modernized customs equipment and networks

The program includes X-ray control devices and electronic clearance procedures. Passport and immigration services must be linked to centralized bases. The announced objective is to facilitate the verification and processing of crossings.

According to Mazen Allouche, the latest work still includes road and seat covering and technical finishing. The project also covered water, sanitation, communications and solar lighting.

Rest areas, first aid points and an Internet connection are among the facilities advertised. Coordination with the Lebanese side continues to prepare for the operation of the crossing.

Opening formalities still to be completed

The timetable presented is December, after the last technical, administrative and control steps. It does not constitute the announcement of an immediate opening to all vehicles.

The bridge had suffered damage from the rise of Nahr al-Kabir in early 2026. The work must restore a useful link to the inhabitants, travellers and trade between northern Lebanon and Syria. The precise date of resumption remains to be determined.

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