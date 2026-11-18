The press on 18 November examined the scenarios after UNIFIL, the arms monopoly and the banks’ tax dispute. The newspapers also address care, infrastructure, archives and Lebanese creation, distinguishing between political debates, announced projects, judicial procedures and facts to be verified on the spot.

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On the front page: post-FINUL dominates diplomatic scenarios

In its 18 November 2026 edition, Al Sharq Al Awsat places the arms monopoly and the future of the international presence in the South at the centre of his Lebanese file. The newspaper reviews Mike Waltz’s interviews with Joseph Aoun, Nawaf Salam and Nabih Berri. It describes a sequence of consultations, not the conclusion of a new safety device. The disarmament of Hezbollah, the Israeli withdrawal and international safeguards remain interrelated but distinct issues.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 examines several references advanced in the discussions. He cites international resolutions, the Armistice of 1949 and the idea of a tripartite framework. His developments are partly based on anonymous sources. They therefore set out political paths, not a published agreement. The role of France is to seek an acceptable formula. No new force can be presented as constituted from these stories alone.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 insists on Berri’s position. The President of the Chamber defends Resolution 1701 and a mandate of the United Nations for any force mandated to implement it. The newspaper also reports on its clarification of the framework agreement: according to Berri, Waltz did not propose to include it in this resolution. This is important because it distinguishes the assumptions that flow from the proposals actually submitted to those responsible.

An Nahar, in its international edition of 18 November 2026, puts these debates in the regional crisis. Tensions around Ormuz, mediations and power relations between major powers occupy an important place. The daily thus brings the Lebanese case closer to the uncertainties of the Gulf. This rapprochement is a diplomatic reading. It does not demonstrate that a regional settlement or withdrawal schedule in Lebanon has already been achieved.

News of closure not to be confused with the current day

Several issues dated 18 November further announce a visit by the Iraqi Prime Minister to Beirut. This information was overtaken by the announcement of its postponement, broadcast the night before. The visit should therefore not be presented as carried out. The offset shows the need to distinguish the printed date from the journal and the last verified state of an event.

The same precaution applies to military incidents reported in Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026. The passages dedicated to Hula, Salouqi, Chaqra or Qabrikha refer to the night from Monday to Tuesday and Tuesday morning. They are not a Wednesday review. The absence of a record in a dispatch also does not prove the absence of victims.

Local policy: weapons, public services and responsibilities

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 sets out Lebanese positions that do not overlap. Hassan Ezzeddine, Member of Parliament for Hezbollah, questioned government policy and called for dialogue and consensus. On the other hand, the Kataëb demand the implementation of decisions on the arms monopoly. The newspaper also reports the statements of Fouad Makhzoumi and Ghassan Hasbani on international control. These statements are not a common agenda.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 highlights the scope of the United States leadership for disarmament. The daily newspaper also links state authority to reforms and investment. However, a political condition expressed during an interview is not a measure already applied. The text describes diplomatic pressure and Lebanese responses. It does not permit a new inventory of weapons actually surrendered.

Ad Diyar of November 18, 2026 moves some of the attention to Ogero. His treatment of the parliamentary visit and archives after the fire in Dekouane raises a concrete question: what documents remain accessible, and under what conditions? The difficulties reported call for consideration of the preservation of documents and administrative control. They are not sufficient to establish voluntary concealment.

Al Akhbar of 18 November 2026 published a reply from Salim Aoun on chambers of commerce in Zahlé. The MP contests the existence of an agreement on appointments or names. He defends an amendment to the law and then elections. Her answer must be distinguished from the story she responds to. It renders inappropriate any presentation of a personal compromise as an undisputed fact.

Quotes and speeches: public positions, not acquired decisions

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 highlights Waltz’s message in favour of a single state and a single army. The newspaper gives him a firm line on Hezbollah. This position sheds light on American politics. It does not replace an adopted international text or a Lebanese commitment with verifiable deadlines.

In Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026, Berri’s reminder of resolution 1701 responds to another concern. The aim is to maintain a UN framework for the international presence. The newspaper reports this position during its discussions with French ambassador Patrick Durel. The record does not, however, provide a statement by Durel accepting a specified force.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 also reports Michel Sleiman’s comments on the 2006 deployment. The former President mobilises this precedent to read the current decisions. This comparison belongs to the political debate. It does not mean that military conditions, mandates or power relations are identical 20 years later.

The analyses published in Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 give an important place to the texts and frameworks envisaged. Their interest lies in the differences they reveal. But the formulation of anonymous sources should not become commitments attributed to the institutions. A personal position, a negotiating track and a formal decision remain three distinct levels.

Al Joumhouria of 18 November 2026 publishes a long interview of Joseph Aoun granted to the Iraqi channel Dijla. The President proposes to put Lebanese ports and storage capacities at the service of cooperation with Iraq. He also refers to the pipeline file. These statements expose a willingness to discuss, not a contract executed. The Iraqi visit announcement in this interview has since its closure been overtaken by the postponement.

Diplomacy: mandates and guarantees still to be defined

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 refers to consultations in New York on the phase following UNIFIL. The possible missions of an international presence are described here: to accompany a withdrawal, to verify a deployment and to monitor the weapons situation. The daily does not report the adoption of a resolution creating this force. His article focuses on discussions and expectations.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 highlights the search for a formula acceptable to Lebanese and international actors. The newspaper shows several legal references. Their coexistence must not mask their differences. A verification mechanism, a peacekeeping mission and joint patrols do not necessarily have the same mandate or chain of command.

In Al Bina on 18 November 2026, the UNIFIL spokesman’s tour of Naqoura and Mansouri brought these discussions back to the conditions of return. Destructions, physical obstacles and local security are at the forefront. However, a field visit is not a comprehensive inventory of damage. Nor does it guarantee a return calendar for each family.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 follows in parallel the mediations of Oman and Pakistan with Iran. Contacts relate to de-escalation and navigation. The journal describes proposals and answers still awaited. It does not present an effective resumption of negotiations as an established outcome. The presence of diplomatic channels alone is not worth a ceasefire.

International policy: regional conflicts and agreements still under discussion

Al Quds Al Arabi and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 devote a large place to Jurf al-Sakhr, Iraq. The government accuses oil traders, while Kataëb Hizbollah rejects the accusations and refuses the withdrawal requested. Both newspapers refer to mediations and political divisions. Arrangements for actors are partly based on anonymous sources. No definitive compromise can be deduced.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 also reports competing versions of maritime incidents around Ormuz. The stories do not always give the same ships, schedules or identifiers. Their addition would produce a misleading balance sheet. Strike claims, interceptions and confirmed damage must remain separate, as must statements about the closure of the strait and actual movements observed.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 describes the humanitarian situation in Gaza as it approaches the winter. The newspaper relays alerts about the cold, precarious shelters and flood-prone areas. It distinguishes these risks from the aid projects discussed at the climate conference. A proposal for water or solar energy does not prove that equipment has been delivered.

On Syria, Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 deals with the rapprochement with Turkey and cross-border infrastructure. Electricity, rail and commerce are included in the announcements. However, a connection capacity should not be converted into the amount of electricity actually received. Similarly, a commercial objective or rail link referred to does not constitute an already operational service.

European projects that are not yet transfers

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 recalls the discussions of several European states with Rwanda. The newspaper describes a project of return centres and negotiations on their modalities. Reception conditions, legal responsibility and funding remain at the heart of the debate. This is not a series of transfers already executed.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 also deals with the rapprochement between the European Union and Syria. His dossier combines political discussions, assistance and rights-related conditions. The amounts quoted must be included in their calendar. The reminder of an earlier envelope should not be presented as a new amount granted on the day of publication.

Economy: banks, energy and asset values

Al Liwa of 18 November 2026 highlights the banks’ tax challenge. The call for a warning strike every Wednesday refers to the treatment of exchange rate differentials and provisions on government bonds. This mobilisation expresses the position of the Association of Banks. It does not settle the tax dispute. It also does not make it possible to know, without separate observation, the services that remain accessible in each establishment.

Al Akhbar of 18 November 2026 examines external assets and the effect of gold valuation. The newspaper insists on the difference between accounting variations and currency movements. This is an essential distinction for reading the balance of payments. An increase in the value of a gold stock does not amount to an entry of dollars available. Conversely, a change in assets cannot be characterized mechanically as capital flight.

An Nahar, in its international edition of 18 November 2026, deals with the transport corridor between Europe and Asia. The file focuses on ports, customs and rail. Its interest lies in the remaining obstacles between the announced investments and the service provided. A corridor does not work only by rail: administrative delays, transhipments and coordination also count.

Al Sharq Al Awsat and Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 report the announced resumption of the Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil axis. They distinguish an initial level and a higher objective. The target is not an already measured flow rate. In addition, this road is different from the project to Lebanon. Its reopening therefore shows neither the completion of an oil pipeline to Tripoli nor an equivalent increase in total Iraqi exports.

From national resources to available services

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 describes the tensions on cooking gas in Libya. The file links the arrival of ships, storage and distribution. It recalls that a gas-producing country may experience difficulties in supplying bottles. Domestic resources and the daily availability of a household product do not measure the same.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 is interested in the regularization of goldmaking in Egypt. The newspaper presents plans to organize small producers and local objections. It also gives way to a proposal for cooperatives. These discussions do not prove that a company has been legally incorporated, that all permits have been issued or that the terms and conditions for the award are final.

Justice: distinguishing procedure, prosecution and judgement

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 returns to the file of the Dahr al-Baydar explosives. The newspaper reports the rejection of procedural exceptions, the absence of five defendants and the announcement of an appeal. It also indicates the postponement of an interrogation. These steps do not constitute a conviction on the merits. Differences between narratives on certain details require that this limited scope be retained.

Al Akhbar of 18 November 2026 devotes a dossier to the careers of Kura. He reported on a conference and criticism of the zoning and enforcement of court decisions. The subject raises questions of administrative control and environmental protection. However, the accusations made at a conference should not be transformed into a definitive judicial statement against the actors concerned.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 18 November 2026 relayed a decision concerning the protection of Palestinians in the Jordan Valley. The case concerns access to land and the obligations of the authorities. A judicial protection order alone does not attest to its execution on the ground. It should not be presented as a criminal conviction unless it is the nature of the proceedings.

The numbers of Al Akhbar and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 give opposite readings of judicial records in Bahrain. One points to the criticisms of rights defenders, the other points to the authorities’ response. This divergence requires a distinction between formal charges, lawyers’ positions and court decisions. The repetition of an allegation does not replace access to the judicial record.

Society: the cost of care and the limits of protection

Al Sharq of 18 November 2026 reports nine decisions of the National Social Security Fund taken on 3, 10 and 13 November. A total of £20,255 billion is granted to nine offices, including Choueifat, Jbeil, Tyre, Amioun, Tebnine, Halba, Tripoli, Jezzine and Jounieh. The newspaper presents these credits as a means of responding to claims for benefits. These are advances to the offices, not a new individual allowance paid to each insured person.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 devoted a report to the Beirut firefighters and their hospital coverage. An officer describes any remaining expenses or advances. A municipal response, also anonymous, refers to hospital conventions and participation rules. The file thus compares the announced fees and the actual costs incurred by the agents. It does not make it possible to generalize a testimony to all members of the body.

Al Sharq of 18 November 2026 goes back to the rights of agricultural workers in Baalbeck-Hermel. Treatment covers wages, social protection, women and children. These local findings should not become national proportions without a statistical method. On the other hand, they provide specific questions on access to rights, occupational safety and remedies.

Al Sharq’s report of 18 November 2026 details three aspects of the agricultural meeting. The first concerns working conditions and protections. The second concerns gender gaps. The third deals with child labour and access to school. The Labour Rights Observatory, WeWorld and Mada organized this exchange. The presence of professional and local representatives gives the dossier a concrete dimension, without being a representative survey of all Lebanese agriculture.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 examines the services of the UNRWA hospital in Qalqilya. The report describes reductions in activity and a threat to its future. It does not present the disappearance of any offer of care as an acquired fact. The difficulties of this institution also make it impossible to deduce a closure of the agency’s services in Lebanon.

An Nahar, in its international edition of November 18, 2026, deals with access to voluntary termination of pregnancy in Tunisia. The report juxtaposes formal law, availability of medicines and patient experiences. The testimonies illustrate obstacles, but do not measure their frequency throughout the population. Public sector data do not necessarily cover private acts.

Nida Al Watan of 18 November 2026 follows a family gathered around the preparation of the qawarma in Chebaa. The story links culinary transmission, diaspora and attachment to the village. It also reveals costs and security concerns. This tradition should not be transformed into a conservation health board. The report tells of a family practice, not a validated food protocol.

Culture: Lebanese creation, memory and archives

Al Akhbar of 18 November 2026 devotes its cultural pages to the choreographic meetings in Beirut. The paper describes a program bringing together artists from several countries and different approaches. The body, displacement and memory occupy a central place. It is not just an agenda: works are presented as ways to work on social and political experiences.

The two editions of An Nahar of November 18, 2026 publish an interview around the continuation of the Marriage List. Tarek Soueid, Randa Alam and Mai Abi Raad discuss the transition from a short format to cinema. The file deals with writing, production and the public. The output indications and posters must be distinguished: a date on an old visual does not confirm the calendar of the new film.

An Nahar, in its national edition of 18 November 2026, also deals with the archives of Sleiman Frangieh and the Phoenix Centre of L-USEK. The issue is the preservation of a fund and opportunities for consultation. The announced transfer does not assume that all documents are immediately open to the public. Restrictions, classification and access procedures remain necessary information for researchers.

Ad Diyar, November 18, 2026, addresses the archives of the Yacht Club in Beirut. The documents related to the old competitions give another entry into the memory of the country. The newspaper also evokes a project of rapprochement with Cascais. Presentation of archives, preservation and twinning are however different approaches. None should be announced as completed without proper confirmation.

A cultural agenda to distinguish from records

Al Akhbar of 18 November 2026 announces several end-of-month appointments. The Tournesol Theatre appears on its November 22 agenda with a performance by people injured during the war. The newspaper also mentions Mike Massy at the Monnot from November 26-28. This information is programming announcements, not reports of performances already held. Access conditions and any modifications must be checked with the rooms.

Al Quds Al Arabi, November 18, 2026, reports on the Al-Kafaat Film Festival, November 11-13. The newspaper announces twenty short films selected from 382 applications. He awarded a photography prize to Pia Eid’s film and two awards to Dory Nehme’s student film. This is the date of an event completed, not an appointment yet to come. The list gives the subject of training and creation, without assuming the content of films that have not been viewed.

Sport: Lebanese facilities at the heart of the debate

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 distinguishes two projects that are often closely linked in the public debate. The FIFA Arena field inaugurated in Shemlan is not the federal stadium mentioned elsewhere. The first is precise equipment. The second is still linked to studies, funding and implementation choices that cannot be taken for granted.

The same case of Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 compares this ambition with the state of the public fora. The Sports City, Saida and Tripoli appear in the discussion. The newspaper recalls the issues of ownership and maintenance. The old restoration estimates he cites are not updated estimates for 2026.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of November 18, 2026, for his part, offers a retrospective on the criteria of the Asian player of the year award. It evokes the weight of competitions, the rules of presence and the old contests. These debates do not prejudge the winner of the current edition. Historical coefficients should not be included as a current scale without confirmation.

Technology: between experimental results and promises of use

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 presents an experimental textile made from chitosan. The dossier describes cooling tests and antibacterial properties. The difference in temperature in a heated model does not correspond to an equivalent decrease in body temperature. The issues of washing, durability, cost and tolerance remain distinct from laboratory performance.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 reports an experience on crow decision-making. Birds perform a specific task, with observation of their neuronal activity. The speed measured within this framework does not generally allow them to be declared smarter or faster than humans. The scientific interest lies in protocol and comparison, not absolute classification of species.

Al Quds Al Arabi and Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 resume an investigation into the treatment of photographs of Palestinians by facial recognition services. They report anonymous documents and sources, as well as the responses of the stakeholders concerned. A number of photographs is not a unique number of people. Nor is a technical confidence threshold a level of accuracy observed on the ground.

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 18 November 2026 finally presents a pendant project using artificial intelligence to help memory. The functions described remain those of a prototype and a proposal for use. They do not prove clinical efficacy against dementia. Protection of registrations, personal consent and independent validation remain central issues.

Personalities: artistic work rather than rumours

The interviews published by An Nahar on 18 November 2026 around the Marriage List allow Lebanese personalities to be approached through their work. The transition to feature film raises questions of rhythm, character building and public relations. Their answers shed light on a creative approach. They do not justify inventing a commercial calendar or a critical reception of the film.

Al Araby Al Jadeed of 18 November 2026 also publishes an interview with Palestinian filmmaker Muayad Alayan. He defends a narrative freedom that does not reduce the characters to the expected figures of the hero or victim. The subject relates to his experience and his conception of cinema. It must not be transformed into a uniform judgment on all Palestinian works.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, photo of François el Bacha / Libnanews, all rights reserved. Unestablished shooting date. Separate editorial dress from photography, unrelated to an event photographed on November 18.

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