Joseph Aoun received Nawaf Salam in Baabda on 18 November for an update on the results of his visit to Qatar and the progress of the electrical file. The Prime Minister also stressed the need to preserve Lebanon from regional and international rivalries. The report of this meeting does not detail any signed energy agreement, additional power available, or schedule for commissioning. It describes a political stage and not an immediate supply of electricity.

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Joseph Aoun received Nawaf Salam on Wednesday morning, November 18, at the Baabda Palace. The Prime Minister presented to the Head of State the results of his visit to Qatar and the progress of the electrical file. He also called for the preservation of Lebanon from regional and international rivalries.

These elements are reflected in the report taken from IUU and are consistent with the information published the same morning by MTV and Elnashra. They describe a political milestone, not the announcement of a signed energy agreement.

The electrical record after the visit to Qatar

Salam reported on progress in the discussions, without presenting in this report additional power available, selling prices or date of commissioning. Maintenance therefore does not make it possible to announce an immediate improvement in power supply.

The distinction is important: diplomatic exchanges can advance a project without stopping all technical and financial conditions. None of these conditions is detailed in the statement made public after the Baabda meeting.

Avoiding further clashes

The second part of the maintenance concerns the regional environment. Salam believes that it is necessary to protect the country from international and regional polarizations and not to engage it in new adventures, recalling the costs already borne by Lebanon.

This statement expresses a political position of the Prime Minister. It is not accompanied in the text consulted by the announcement of a security mechanism or a new diplomatic arrangement. The meeting thus combines the monitoring of the energy dossier with the search for stability, without establishing a contractual link between the two.

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