Lebanon: Israeli military scenarios reported

Israeli military scenarios reported by the press envisage an expansion of Israeli operations in Tyre, Saida and Nabatiyah, as well as strikes and a maritime blockade. Their execution remains linked to regional confrontation and the involvement of Hezbollah. Several newspapers relayed the same source, without constituting as many independent confirmations. Military assessments differ on land preparations. No occupation of these cities is presented as an operation already completed. The conditions remain decisive for interpretation.

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The scenarios reported by the Israeli press go beyond further intensification of border strikes. They refer to an occupation of Tyre, Saida and Nabatiyah, shelling of the southern suburbs of Beirut and a maritime blockade. Several Lebanese newspapers recaptured them on 2 November 2026, mainly from Maariv. Their commonality remains a condition: a new confrontation with Iran in which Hezbollah would participate.

This information describes military preparations and assumptions. They do not establish the initiation of an offensive of this magnitude or the existence of a fixed timetable. The repetition of the same story in several daily newspapers does not constitute as many independent confirmations: a significant part of these repetitions go back to the same Israeli publication.

Three cities beyond the border front

Ad Diyar, Al Akhbar, Al Binaa and Al Liwaa cite Tyre, Saida and Nabatiyah as one of the objectives envisaged in the information attributed to Maariv. The reported hypothesis combines a terrestrial extension with increased fire power. It aims to influence Hezbollah’s behaviour in a possible regional confrontation.

The occupation of these cities is described as a scenario related to the entry of the movement into the fighting. It should not be presented as an operation already under way. The distinction is particularly important for Saida, whose mention gives threats a geographical scope beyond border areas.

In Ad Diyar, Paula Mourad considers these leaks as an attempt to deter. This comment focuses on their possible political function: to make known in advance an announced cost to discourage intervention. It does not transform press information into authenticated military order.

Increased role for naval assets

Al Liwaa details the role of the navy in the Maariv scenario. Israeli aviation could be widely mobilized against Iran. Naval means would then be used to complete the bombing and strike deep Lebanese territory.

The same account envisages intensive fire on the southern suburbs of Beirut and a blockade of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli. It thus combines terrestrial targets, remote strikes and pressure on maritime access.

The presence of several components explains why this information is not limited to a new advance in the South. They draw a wider confrontation, also affecting infrastructure and supply routes. But the means mentioned and their combination remain those of an assigned media scenario, not of an observed operation.

Terrestrial movements do not give a single answer

In Al Joumhouria, Jony Mounir reports another reading. Diplomatic circles, citing Western military experts, say they do not observe an increase in Israeli ground concentrations. Instead, they describe the preparation of heavy air strikes, likely to affect previously spared infrastructure.

Lebanese military circles cited in the same article contest the reassuring scope of this observation. According to them, land consolidation can be carried out quickly. The lack of additional concentration at a given moment is therefore not sufficient to avoid an offensive, while an air campaign would remain possible.

These assessments do not conflict between assumptions. Above all, they show that the interlocutors do not give the same value to the signs of preparation. A military indicator alone does not deduce the political decision to be taken.

Conditional assumptions, not a chronology of war

The stories converge on the fear of an extension in Lebanon of a confrontation with Iran. However, they do not provide a certain sequence of events. The involvement of Hezbollah, the scope of possible Israeli strikes and the outcome of regional negotiations remain central variables.

Reading this information therefore requires a distinction between disseminated threats, prepared options and actual operations. At the time of the editions under review, the occupation of the three cities and the blockade of the ports belong to the first and second categories, not to an offensive record achieved.

Sources

Ad Diyar, 2 November 2026, pages 1 and 4; Al Akhbar, page 2; Al Binaa, page 4; Al Liwaa, page 6; Al Joumhouria, pages 4–5.

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