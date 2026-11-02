Skiing: Lebanon prepares Asian Championships 2028

Lebanon is expected to host the senior Asian Alpine Ski Championships in 2028 in Mzaar-Kfardebian. Freddy Keyrouz reaffirmed this deadline at the General Assembly of the Lebanese Ski and Biathlon Federation. The organisation had already been announced in August: it is not a new attribution in November. The station had received the 2022 edition, with eleven participating countries. The dates, test schedule and registration procedures for 2028 remain to be specified before this appointment.

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Lebanon is expected to host the senior Asian Alpine Ski Championships in 2028 in Mzaar-Kfardebian. Freddy Keyrouz reaffirmed this deadline at the annual general meeting of the Lebanese Ski and Biathlon Federation. The report, released on October 28, highlights an organization already announced this summer. The precise dates and race schedule remain to be specified.

Asian Ski Championships: the 2028 appointment

The project concerns the Mzaar station in Kfardebian, Kesrouan. It focuses on a continental competition for senior alpine skiing, not the Asian Winter Games. The announcement therefore sets a host country, a site and a year. It is not yet a detailed timetable for delegations and the public.

The chronology deserves this clarification: the attribution does not date from November. In an intervention on 5 August 2026, Freddy Keyrouz already indicated that the Lebanese candidacy had received an agreement. He then appointed Mzaar-Kfardebian to host the 2028 events. The October reminder confirms this perspective, without announcing that the competition would have started or presented results.

A deadline set by the Lebanese Federation

The general assembly was held at the headquarters of the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon in Kaslik. It brought together 23 of the 26 clubs with voting rights. Participants approved the administrative and financial reports, as well as the programming for the 2026-2027 season. This season and the continental championship of 2028 are two separate dates.

Freddy Keyrouz, also president of the Asian Ski Federation, presents this organization as a way to strengthen Lebanon’s sports presence in Asia. He also wished to show the country’s ability to receive international competitions. The official insisted on relations with foreign federations to obtain technical and organizational support.

However, the announcement is not accompanied by a detailed public budget for the championship. Nor can it be used to quantify the expected visitors or the fallout for mountain accommodation. At this stage, the established scope of the meeting remains sporty and organizational, rather than forecasting tourism revenues.

Mzaar had already won the competition in 2022

The station has a precedent directly related to this appointment. She hosted the thirtieth edition of the Asian Alpine Ski Championships in February 2022. The competition archives confirm this organization in Lebanon. Eleven countries had participated in this edition, according to the results released at its close.

Manon Ouaïss had won gold in women’s giant slalom. The skier had returned from Beijing, where she had just competed in the Olympic Winter Games, to run in Kfardebian. This precedent gives a concrete benchmark to the announcement of 2028. However, it does not prejudge the list of countries present or the list of athletes selected for the next edition.

For 2028, the information consulted does not yet detail the tests, quotas or registration criteria. The senior category is not sufficient to establish the applicable age limits. The reception arrangements and the arrangements for the tracks also remain to be documented. The next milestone is the publication of the competition dates and rules.

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