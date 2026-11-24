The Palestinian public agency records seven deaths in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, 24 November. She said that two Israeli strikes had killed six people, including one child, and that a seventh Palestinian had succumbed to injuries in Jabalia. At least five people were injured in Al-Mawasi.

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Seven Palestinians died on Tuesday morning, 24 November, in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian public agency. It recorded six deaths in two Israeli strikes and one death in Jabalia. At least five people were injured.

Two reported strikes in central and southern Gaza

Three people, including one child, died in the Wadi Gaza area in central Gaza, according to medical sources cited by the Palestinian agency. Earlier, in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunes, a strike killed three people and injured five. A Nasser hospital interlocutor confirmed to another news agency the reception of the bodies of the three people killed in Al-Mawasi.

The Gaza Ministry of Interior stated that two of the people killed in Al-Mawasi were policemen. The Israeli army told a news agency that they targeted fighters in two strikes on Tuesday. The available sources do not permit the independent determination of the status of all victims.

Death after attack in Jabalia

The seventh death reported by the Palestinian agency is not that of a person killed in one of these two strikes. It is a Palestinian who died as a result of injuries sustained during an attack in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The agency does not specify when he was injured.

The two deaths reported by the same agency in Gaza City on Monday night are not included in the Tuesday morning report. The ceasefire entered into force in October 2025. Tuesday’s strikes add to the violence that has continued since its entry into force.

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