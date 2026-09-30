Lebanon: A soldier seriously wounded by Israel

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A Lebanese soldier was seriously wounded on Wednesday, 30 September, 2026 in an Israeli attack on an army vehicle in the Nabatiyah al-Fawqa area of southern Lebanon. Three civilians were also injured in the attack, according to the Lebanese army command. This new incident occurs in a context of persistent Israeli strikes and fire in several sectors of the South and constitutes a new episode directed directly at Lebanese military personnel.

The attack occurred as the army continued its missions in the southern regions of the country. It also occurs less than four months after several Israeli attacks directly affecting Lebanese vehicles or soldiers in Nabatiyah governorate. Some had killed in the ranks of the military institution.

Army vehicle in Nabatiyah al-Fawqa

The army command announced that one of its military personnel had suffered serious injuries as a result of an « Israeli targeting » against a military vehicle in the Nabatiyah al-Fawqa area. Three civilians were injured in the same attack. No more detailed assessment of their health status had been made immediately.

The precise circumstances of the strike also remain to be established. The military communiqué confirms that the army vehicle was targeted, without providing immediate details of the weapon used or the mission carried out by the soldiers at the time of the attack.

Nabatiyah al-Fawqa is in an area particularly exposed to Israeli operations. The army maintains a presence in the southern part of the country as part of its missions, while several areas of Nabatiyah governorate remain subject to Israeli military strikes, fire and operations.

The incident of 30 September is not the first reported near the army positions in that locality. On 26 July, the military command had already reported Israeli fire near army positions in Kfartebnit, Nabatiyah al-Fawqa and Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh. The army then considered that these actions hindered the execution of its missions.

Several attacks in the South on the same day

The attack on the military vehicle is part of a new day of violence in southern Lebanon. On the morning of 30 September, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes in the Mansuri sector in the Tyre District, according to security reports from a news agency.

An explosion by Israeli forces was also reported in the vicinity of Ayta al-Jabal towards Beit Yahun in Bint Jbeil district. An Israeli unit equipped with a Merkava tank also fired several shells at the Al-Deir sector in Braachit.

During the night, intermittent artillery fire had hit several southern localities, including Hadatha, Kfartebnit, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Braachit and Wadi Salouqi. These operations show that the Nabatiyah al-Fawqa incident is not an isolated event during the day.

The increased number of strikes directly complicates the missions of Lebanese units on the ground. They must ensure their deployment, secure certain areas, accompany the return of the inhabitants and intervene in areas where unexploded ordnance also remains.

Lebanese Army already directly targeted in June

The attack on Nabatiyah al-Fawqa occurred after several particularly serious precedents in 2026. On 3 June, an Israeli drone targeted an army vehicle on the road from Deir al-Zahrani to Nabatiyah. An officer and a member had been injured.

The army command then claimed that the attack was in the context of targeting its personnel, vehicles and positions. The incident occurred in the midst of an intensification of Israeli operations in the South.

Three days later, on 6 June, a new Israeli strike had far heavier consequences. A military vehicle travelling on the road from Kfartebnit to Khardali in Nabatiyah governorate had been struck. Two officers, one general and one captain, and one soldier were killed.

On 20 June, another Lebanese soldier was killed by an Israeli strike on the road between Kfar Remman and Nabatieh. These incidents place the 30 September attack in a series of direct attacks on army personnel in recent months.

Nabatieh in the centre of tensions

The governorate of Nabatiyah appears to be particularly exposed. The incidents of Deir al-Zahrani, Kfartebnit, Kfar Remmane and now Nabatieh al-Fawqa are concentrated in a space where the Lebanese army must simultaneously maintain its presence and deal with Israeli operations.

This situation directly affects the ability of the military institution to carry out its missions. On 9 September, the command publicly stated that the continuation of Israeli attacks hindered its efforts to restore stability. The army also reported firing near its soldiers and patrols.

At that time, it believed that Israeli operations undermined its deployment and complicated the return of populations to the affected localities. At the same time, the military institution continues its operations to secure areas affected by fighting and the treatment of unexploded ordnance.

This mission itself carries risks. In recent months, specialized units have had to neutralize several unexploded air bombs in Nabatiyah governorate and other parts of South Lebanon.

A new obstacle to military missions in the South

The issue thus exceeds the only human impact of Wednesday’s attack. The army is the institution responsible for deploying to several sectors of the South and carrying out security missions under the Lebanese State. The targeting of its vehicles or the presence of fire near its positions directly affects this capability.

For several months, the command has insisted on the link between the security of its soldiers and the possibility of stabilizing the southern areas. In particular, the army accompanied the return of populations to certain localities and continued its deployment in Nabatiyah governorate.

In Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, for example, military units had begun to deploy in July following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, in coordination with the Lebanese Military Coordination Group. The command had asked the inhabitants to wait until the situation stabilized before returning.

A few days later, however, the army reported Israeli fire near its positions in the same area, but also in Nabatiyah al-Fawqa and Kfartebnit.

The 30 September attack is therefore taking place in an area where Lebanese soldiers are directly engaged in the process of restoring an effective State presence. It affects an institution that had already lost several men in Israeli strikes a few months earlier.

One seriously injured soldier, three civilians affected

The immediate result remains four wounded: one Lebanese soldier seriously injured and three civilians. No additional information had been made available immediately on the soldier’s identity or the exact nature of his injuries.

The military had also not announced, at the time of the initial information, the results of a possible technical inquiry into the circumstances of targeting. The central fact is, however, established by his command: a vehicle belonging to the military institution was targeted by Israel in Nabatiyah al-Fawqa.

This episode occurs after the deadly June attacks and the shootings reported during the summer near several military positions. It again raises the question of the conditions under which the Lebanese Army can continue its deployment and missions in the southern regions as Israeli operations continue.

The situation remained evolving on Wednesday, with other Israeli operations reported in various parts of the South Lebanon and no immediate new information on the condition of the soldier seriously injured in Nabatiyah al-Fawqa.

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