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🇸🇦 L’Arabie Saoudite en RÉCESSION à cause de la guerre de Trump

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» Saudi Arabia in Recession because of Trump’s War

Saudi Arabia has just entered a recession. Its GDP fell by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2026 — a first in three years.

The cause: the war that broke out in February 2026 after the American-Israeli strikes against Iran, extended from week to week by Donald Trump’s ultimatums. The Strait of Ormuz paralysed, the Saudi oil sector collapsed by 24.7%, Vision 2030 reduced, a budget deficit of $44 billion, and a regional contagion to the Emirates.

A cease-fire was signed on 14 June 2026, but Washington’s prolonged war bill will continue to weigh heavily on the region’s economy.

The economic and factual analysis of LibnaNEWS.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

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