Israel: Eisenkot Receives Mandate · Global Voices

Gadi Eisenkot was given a mandate on Sunday 8 November to form the next Israeli government at a ceremony in Jerusalem. Isaac Herzog thus realizes the choice announced the previous day. The Yashar leader has 28 days, with a possible extension of 14 days. It calls for a national emergency government, but its 67 parliamentary recommendations are not a coalition. Benjamin Netanyahu remained at the head of the outgoing government until the inauguration of a new executive by the Knesset.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Gadi Eisenkot is mandated to form the next Israeli government. President Isaac Herzog handed it to him Sunday, November 8, during a ceremony at the presidential residence in Jerusalem. The leader of the Yashar party now has 28 days to bring partners together and present an executive to the Knesset. Benjamin Netanyahu remains prime minister until a new government is invested.

This official presentation reflects the choice announced by the Presidency on Saturday evening. The ceremony, scheduled at 5 p.m. local time, was the subject of a presidential broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. UTC. It opens the legal deadline for the formation of the government, after several days of consultations with the parties elected on 27 October.

Eisenkot receives mandate and calls for national emergency

At the ceremony, the former Chief of Staff reaffirmed his willingness to form a national emergency government. He presented this mission as a heavy responsibility to all Israeli citizens.

Eisenkot described a situation marked by ever-open war fronts and a deep diplomatic crisis. He felt that the formation of the government would require unusual political initiatives. According to him, Israel cannot afford to waste time or increase the number of elections.

Herzog asked him to take the necessary steps to establish a government to serve the entire population. The President also expressed the hope that the next executive would help bring together a divided society.

28 days to transform recommendations into agreements

The warrant is not worth the nomination. The Basic Law on Government grants the candidate 28 days to form his team. Herzog can extend this period by up to 14 days. Such an extension is not automatic.

The Presidency had identified 67 parliamentary recommendations for Eisenkot, compared with 46 for Netanyahu. Seven elected officials had not recommended any candidates. These supports are those who must try to form the government; They do not constitute a coalition agreement.

The Eisenkot Block has 48 seats out of 120 in the Knesset. The two Arab formations, Rasam and the Common List, total 19 elected and recommended to the President. Their participation in or support for a government remains separate issues.

Netanyahu retains the functions of the outgoing Head of Government. The handing over of the mandate to his rival does not entail any immediate transfer from the executive authority. Eisenkot must now negotiate sufficient commitments to gain Parliament’s confidence.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews