Rachaya Citadel The citadel of Rachaya, at the foot of Mount Hermon, bears a name that the Lebanese do not forget: the citadel of independence. – His..

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Citadel of Rachaya, Lebanon

The citadel of Rachaya, at the foot of Mount Hermon, bears a name that the Lebanese do not forget: the citadel of independence.

Its origins date back to ancient times. The Crusaders will build a tower on ancient Roman foundations to defend themselves against the Arab armies.

In its present configuration, the citadel was a palace built by the Emirs Chehab in the 18th century, at an altitude of 1,400 metres.

In 1925, his strategic position at the foot of Mount Hermon was the scene of violent fighting during the Great Revolt Druze.

But it was in 1943 that it would enter history: it would serve as a prison for the Lebanese leaders who had just proclaimed independence.

Among the prisoners, Béchara el Khoury, the future first President of the Republic, and Riad el Solh, President of the Council.

After eleven days of captivity and major popular demonstrations, France granted Lebanon independence on 22 November 1943.

Rachaya, Bekaa West

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