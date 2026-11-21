Tripoli fishermen mobilized on Saturday to demand the freezing of municipal increases in El Mina. The file published by the municipality contains a decision on waste which cites fish markets and boats. Its application and its link to the challenge remain to be established precisely.

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Fishermen again demonstrated on Saturday 21 November in Tripoli against increases in municipal levies. The Northern Lebanese fishing union asks the municipality of El Mina to review its decisions. A municipal document mentions fish markets and boats, without establishing that these scales are already applied.

According to a report by the National Information Agency, more than a hundred fishermen gathered on Saturday at the port entrance. Vessels regrouped as part of the movement. The president of the union, Mustapha Annous, asked the council of El Mina to freeze the contested decision. On Friday, a first rally took place in front of the town hall, where a road had been cut off. Saturday’s dispatch does not report any closure of the port or stop shipping.

Two references in El Mina documents

On its site, the municipality states that a municipal council decision dated 12 November, numbered 271, sets minimum levies for residential and non-residential premises. The municipality justifies the measure by its funding needs and by seeking a balance with taxpayers’ expenses.

However, the faxed decision in the same file bears another number, 270. Also dated 12 November, it amends an August decision on the levy for the removal of household and commercial waste. The tables include a line dedicated to marine vessels and three categories of fish markets, by area. The National Information Agency does not give the number of the act contested by the union. There is therefore nothing to assimilate the two decisions or to identify with certainty the act to which the demonstrators refer.

A municipal fee, not a port rate

The table in text No.270 shows a proposed rate of 10 per cent of the minimum wage of the private sector for maritime vessels. For fish markets, it indicates rates of 125 per cent, 188 per cent or 200 per cent of this minimum wage depending on the category of premises. These are rates reported to a wage base, not the percentage increase in a fisherman’s bill. They also do not allow to tell to themselves who would be charged, from when, or under what premises or boat.

The decision states that it must be approved by the competent authority for implementation. No decision on approval or freezing appears in the documents consulted. The place of the gathering does not change the nature of the dispute: the fishermen have sent their request to the council of El Mina, and not to the public establishment which manages the port of Tripoli.

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