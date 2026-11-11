Kaylia Nemour: telling a life beyond medals

Kaylia Nemour’s presence at the International Book Fair in Algiers highlights L-Ombre de l’or, published by Alisio on 4 December 2025 with the collaboration of Frédéric Brindelle. This is not a new publication. This story invites you to look at sports autobiography as testimonies about training, choices and career events. The precedents of Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova also show the place of entourage and writing work in these stories.

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With Gold Shadow, Kaylia Nemour extends her career as a champion with a first-person story. Presented at the Algiers International Book Fair in November 2026, the book was published by Alisio on 4 December 2025. This return in front of the readers invites you to look at sports autobiographies other than as extensions of the charts: they also tell the training, injuries and choices that precede the medals.

The gymnast, Olympic champion with asymmetric bars in Paris in 2024 under the colours of Algeria, wrote this book with the collaboration of Frédéric Brindelle. Its presence at the show therefore does not correspond to the release of a new volume.

Kaylia Nemour, from medal to self-record

In presenting the book, the publisher highlights sacrifices, injuries, the choice to represent Algeria and the search for emancipation of sports. The summary of the excerpt proposed to the public includes chapters on family, Algeria, illness and rupture.

The passage to the book changes the scale of the story. A final gives you a few minutes of performance. An autobiography can put this moment back into years of training, family relations and personal decisions. However, it remains her author’s point of view, not an adversarial investigation into all the actors in her career.

Rafa and Unstoppable, two well dated precedents

This approach has precedents in tennis. Rafa, by Rafael Nadal with John Carlin, was published in English on 23 August 2011. The presentation of his publisher places him in the register of the personal narrative and the construction of the champion. The collaboration with a journalist is explicitly announced, like that of Brindelle in Nemour’s book.

Sports autobiography is often accompanied. The athlete’s signature gives access to his memories and interpretation; the writing work organizes this subject for a reader who does not necessarily know the details of a discipline. To refer to this collaboration helps to understand how the testimony becomes a book.

Unstoppable: My Life So Far, by Maria Sharapova, dated September 2017. His publisher presents a journey from childhood and departure to the United States to fame, injury and hardship that threatened the career. The relationship with his father occupies a place in this presentation, beyond the succession of victories.

These works are not new from autumn 2026. Rather, they show the diversity of the doors to a sport life: learning a profession, accompanying relatives, breaking moments and how a champion wants to be understood.

A champion in front of her readers

Nemour’s meeting with readers in Algiers gives a new update to this 2025 book. In a television interview reported at the show, she claims that representing Algeria is an honour and privilege for her. She presents this choice, which also occupies a place in her story, as a major decision of her life and career.

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