Update of 11 November: essentials in 5 minutes

In southern Lebanon, strikes and an incident in Baraachit dominate the evening of November 11. Nawaf Salam follows the investigation between Batrun and Bcharré. Iran refuses to transfer enriched materials, while the European Union is studying its relations with Syria. In Ukraine, talks lead to an agreement in principle on prisoners. The current item distinguishes established facts, declarations and decisions still awaited, before Thursday’s climate and parliamentary meetings.

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Strikes and incidents in South Lebanon, investigation between Batrun and Bcharré, Iranian position on nuclear, European project for Syria and agreement in principle on prisoners in Ukraine: the main news of this Wednesday 11 November 2026. This evening’s edition gathers the verified information available at 6:35 p.m. Beirut time. Reading: about five minutes.

Update: in South Lebanon, strikes without consolidated balance sheet

The day began with several reports of Israeli strikes in Qantara. The Lebanese official agency’s morning bulletins describe repeated passages from aviation and a missile that did not explode. A strike was also reported in Kfar Tebnit, Nabatiyah district.

At dawn, a drone reportedly dropped two explosive devices between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, according to the same report. Gunfire was also reported towards the Al-Khazzan neighbourhood in Majdal Zoun. The dispatches do not specify the targets or all the damage. They do not provide a consolidated human balance sheet.

Later, an official agency dispatch, taken back in the Lebanese press, reported the explosion of an Israeli drone near the balcony of a house on the outskirts of Baraashit. No injuries were reported for this specific incident. This indication is not valid for all attacks of the day. The exact time of the explosion and the extent of damage to the house remain unspecified.

The hours of the ballots should not be confused with those of the events. Similarly, successive repeats of a dispatch do not correspond to as many attacks. No figure of victims can be inferred from the silence of the first reports.

After UNIFIL, G7 calls for security architecture

On the diplomatic side, the statement by the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Paris on 9 and 10 November remains an important landmark. It calls for respect for the ceasefire and supports resolution 1701 and the trilateral framework.

Ministers call for progress in pilot areas: verifiable disarmament of Hezbollah, redeployment of Israeli forces and deployment of the Lebanese army. They also call for a durable security architecture in support of Lebanese forces after the end of the UNIFIL mandate. This diplomatic orientation alone is not the creation of a new international force. The text does not make it possible to announce the composition.

Batrun–Bcharré: Salam follows the inquiry, without judicial finding

Nawaf Salam contacted the judicial and security officials after the arrest of five men between the heights of Batrun and Bcharré. From Antalya, where he participates in COP31, the Prime Minister has joined the Ministers of the Interior and Justice, the Attorney General and the Director General of the Internal Security Forces.

The head of government states that investigations should not be limited to the law. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office presents those arrested as members of Hezbollah. However, he did not announce any judgement in the report consulted.

The accounts of documents held by suspects remain divergent. Their qualification as maps or plans is not established by the institutional elements available. No attack project can therefore be presented as demonstrated. The persons arrested remain presumed innocent, while the investigation must specify the reasons for their presence and the nature of the documents seized.

Iran: Rezaei refuses to transfer enriched materials

Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said that enriched nuclear material would not leave Iran. In a television interview reported on Wednesday by an international agency, he also warned that new American strikes would have consequences.

This statement sets out Tehran ‘ s position; it does not announce any agreement or resumption of attacks. An Iranian agency also reports that Rezaei links the cessation of hostilities with all regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon. The conditions formulated by an Iranian official should not be confused with commitments accepted by the other parties.

Syria: European Union studies rapprochement

The European Union is considering strengthening its relations with Damascus, according to a working paper reported by an international agency. The paths include security sector reform, investment and the relaunch of a long-frozen trade agreement.

Prepared before the meeting of European Ministers on 16 November, this document also expresses concerns about Russian influence. These are guidelines for discussion, not a partnership already adopted or entered into force.

Ukraine: agreement in principle on exchange of prisoners

The two days of discussions in Abu Dhabi are over. Russia and Ukraine announced an agreement-in-principle on an important prisoner exchange, following US-mediated talks. No major breakthrough towards the end of the war was announced.

The exchange should not be presented as already achieved. The available announcements also do not allow for a ceasefire. This is the main evolution from the morning news, which still described ongoing negotiations.

Climate and Parliament: Thursday’s meetings

In Antalya, the COP31 Leaders’ Summit takes place on 11-12 November. The official programme includes national statements, round tables and high-level events. The presence of Heads of State and Government opens a political sequence; it does not in itself constitute a final climate agreement.

In Lebanon, the parliamentary agenda of Thursday, 12 November includes a loan agreement with the World Bank to strengthen social safety nets. It also provides for appropriations to cover part of the public arrears towards Electricity in Lebanon, as well as measures concerning solar projects by small and medium-sized enterprises.

The amount proposed for unpaid electricity amounts to £8,950 billion. Another project focuses on accelerating the digital transformation of Lebanon. These texts are on the agenda: their inclusion does not mean the adoption or payment of funding. Thursday’s debates and votes will have to clarify their fate.

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