7 novembre 2026
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Krakow: Five dead in a shooting, according to police

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

The police reported five deaths and several injuries in Krakow. A suspect was arrested after the shooting in Market Square.

Vue d’archive de la place du Marché à Cracovie, en 2018, avec un titrage sur la fusillade du 7 novembre 2026.
Place du Marché de Cracovie, 16 juin 2018. Photo d’archive ne montrant pas l’attaque. Andrew Milligan sumo / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Photographie intégrale, redimensionnée ; titrage Libnanews. © Andrew Milligan sumo / Wikimedia Commons — CC BY 2.0
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Five people were killed and several injured during a shooting in the Krakow Market Square on Saturday, 7 November, according to the police report aired in the afternoon. A suspect was injured by law enforcement, arrested and then transported to hospital. This balance sheet remains provisional.

Shots in the centre of Krakow

According to the first reports from the police in Petite-Poland, a man entered the square by car began shooting at passersby around 3 p.m. local time. Police officers are among the injured. Relief and law enforcement agencies intervened in the historic centre.

Regional spokesman for firefighters, Hubert Ciepły, also described fire from a moving vehicle. The precise circumstances and the sequence of facts must still be established by the investigation.

A revised review in the afternoon

The first reports attributed to the rescue included two deaths and at least ten injuries. The police report issued at 1622 local time increased the number of deaths to five and reported several injuries. This is the evolution of the information available, not the balance sheets to be added.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the interrogation of the suspect and announced that Minister Marcin Kierwiński was going there. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was kept informed and said the police were examining the context and circumstances of the attack.

Authorities call for relief work

The municipality called on the public not to approach the intervention sites, follow the instructions of the police and first aid workers, and dial 112 in case of danger. Investigations continue on site.

The information verified at this stage does not establish the motivation of the shooter. No identity or terrorist characterization can be inferred from the shooting alone.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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