Iran: Washington Creates Task Force Iron Gate · Global Voices

The U.S. Central Command is setting up Iron Gate, a Tampa-based team to coordinate efforts against Iranian supplies under sanctions. Land roads and the Caspian Sea are targeted. The press release reports refer to approximately twenty military and civilian personnel. The device covers weapons, dual-use technologies and illicit income. The announcement does not yet specify a border closure or interception carried out within the framework of this new organization.

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The US Central Command is setting up a new team to obstruct Iran’s supply circuits by land and the Caspian Sea. Named « Iron Gate », she is to coordinate US services from Tampa, Florida. The information was revealed on Saturday, 7 November, on the basis of a communiqué from the command.

Iron Gate targets Iranian roads under sanctions

The scheme covers advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies and sanctioned goods. It also targets illicit revenues that can fuel such trade. The announced scope therefore does not correspond to a general ban on all land trade with Iran.

The press release reports describe an internal team of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel. Its headquarters will be in Tampa, where it will work with other US administrations. This organization does not constitute the announcement of a deployment of twenty people on the Iranian border.

An extension of the maritime arrangements

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of CENTCOM, presents this coordination as a means of limiting the rebuilding of Iranian military capabilities. It refers in particular to the rehabilitation of weapons plants and the renewal of stocks.

The command estimates that its naval blockade prevented crude oil exports worth more than $25 billion. This amount remains an American valuation. The information consulted does not allow independent verification.

The creation of Iron Gate extends the field of coordination to land passages and the Caspian. It does not in itself document the closure of a border post or the interception of a cargo on these axes.

Operational modalities still to be specified

The announcement gives a name, a place of coordination and targeted flow categories. It does not provide a list of partner countries, new border controls or a detailed timetable for their implementation. No operational results specific to this team are yet presented.

The next expected clarifications concern the associated administrations, the means used to track the goods and the first steps actually taken on the routes concerned.

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