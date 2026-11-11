6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

South Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine: November 11th newspaper

Libnanews, November 11, 2026.

South Lebanon, Bcharré/Batroun investigation, Iran, Syria, Ukraine and oil. Balance sheets and announcements may change.

Sources of the day:

Libnanews: https://libnanews.com/sud-liban-frappes-Israeli-a-qantara/

https://libnanews.com/batroun-salam-reagit-a-la arrest-de-five-hommes/

Reuters (Iran): https://wsau.com/2026/11/11/iran-will-not-allow-enriched-nuclear-material-to-leave-the-country-security-chief-says/

Reuters (Syria): https://www.reuters.com/world/midddle-east/eu-explores-deeper-syria-partnership-flags-concern-over-russian-role-2026-11-11/

AP (Ukraine): https://www.aol.com/articles/russian-ukraine-hold-second-day-093945000.html

Reuters (petroleum): https://www.aol.com/articles/oil-rises-two-month-low-020102000.html

PHOTOS DRACHIVES, not events of the day. Layout, blurred background and Libnanews titration.

Beirut, 04/01/2026 : TorbeyCharbel, CC BY 4.0.

UNIFIL, 24/10/2024: Ministry of Army, CC BY 4.0.

Beirut Parliament, 16/09/2003: Ismail Küpeli, CC BY 2.0.

Tehran, 25/04/2012: ninara, CC BY 2.0.

Damascus, 2005: upyernoz, CC BY 2.0.

Raffinerie de Wilhelmshaven, Germany, 23/03/2008: KuK, public domain.

Blinken–Zelenskyy, Kyiv, September 2023: Chuck Kennedy / U.S. Department of State, public domain.

Photos via Wikimedia Commons. Licences:

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2/0/

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Native:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Northern Tehran skyline.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Overview of Damascus.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Beirut seafront.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Force interim des Nations unies au Lebanon FINUL.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Parliament Beirut.jpg

Watch the original video on YouTube

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews