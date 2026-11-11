South Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine: November 11th newspaper
Libnanews, November 11, 2026.
South Lebanon, Bcharré/Batroun investigation, Iran, Syria, Ukraine and oil. Balance sheets and announcements may change.
Sources of the day:
Libnanews: https://libnanews.com/sud-liban-frappes-Israeli-a-qantara/
https://libnanews.com/batroun-salam-reagit-a-la arrest-de-five-hommes/
Reuters (Iran): https://wsau.com/2026/11/11/iran-will-not-allow-enriched-nuclear-material-to-leave-the-country-security-chief-says/
Reuters (Syria): https://www.reuters.com/world/midddle-east/eu-explores-deeper-syria-partnership-flags-concern-over-russian-role-2026-11-11/
AP (Ukraine): https://www.aol.com/articles/russian-ukraine-hold-second-day-093945000.html
Reuters (petroleum): https://www.aol.com/articles/oil-rises-two-month-low-020102000.html
PHOTOS DRACHIVES, not events of the day. Layout, blurred background and Libnanews titration.
Beirut, 04/01/2026 : TorbeyCharbel, CC BY 4.0.
UNIFIL, 24/10/2024: Ministry of Army, CC BY 4.0.
Beirut Parliament, 16/09/2003: Ismail Küpeli, CC BY 2.0.
Tehran, 25/04/2012: ninara, CC BY 2.0.
Damascus, 2005: upyernoz, CC BY 2.0.
Raffinerie de Wilhelmshaven, Germany, 23/03/2008: KuK, public domain.
Blinken–Zelenskyy, Kyiv, September 2023: Chuck Kennedy / U.S. Department of State, public domain.
Photos via Wikimedia Commons. Licences:
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2/0/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Native:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Northern Tehran skyline.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Overview of Damascus.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Beirut seafront.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Force interim des Nations unies au Lebanon FINUL.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Parliament Beirut.jpg
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