11 novembre 2026
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South Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine: November 11th newspaper

Libnanews
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South Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine: November 11th newspaper

Libnanews, November 11, 2026.
South Lebanon, Bcharré/Batroun investigation, Iran, Syria, Ukraine and oil. Balance sheets and announcements may change.

Sources of the day:
Libnanews: https://libnanews.com/sud-liban-frappes-Israeli-a-qantara/
https://libnanews.com/batroun-salam-reagit-a-la arrest-de-five-hommes/
Reuters (Iran): https://wsau.com/2026/11/11/iran-will-not-allow-enriched-nuclear-material-to-leave-the-country-security-chief-says/
Reuters (Syria): https://www.reuters.com/world/midddle-east/eu-explores-deeper-syria-partnership-flags-concern-over-russian-role-2026-11-11/
AP (Ukraine): https://www.aol.com/articles/russian-ukraine-hold-second-day-093945000.html
Reuters (petroleum): https://www.aol.com/articles/oil-rises-two-month-low-020102000.html

PHOTOS DRACHIVES, not events of the day. Layout, blurred background and Libnanews titration.
Beirut, 04/01/2026 : TorbeyCharbel, CC BY 4.0.
UNIFIL, 24/10/2024: Ministry of Army, CC BY 4.0.
Beirut Parliament, 16/09/2003: Ismail Küpeli, CC BY 2.0.
Tehran, 25/04/2012: ninara, CC BY 2.0.
Damascus, 2005: upyernoz, CC BY 2.0.
Raffinerie de Wilhelmshaven, Germany, 23/03/2008: KuK, public domain.
Blinken–Zelenskyy, Kyiv, September 2023: Chuck Kennedy / U.S. Department of State, public domain.
Photos via Wikimedia Commons. Licences:
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2/0/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Native:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Northern Tehran skyline.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Overview of Damascus.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Beirut seafront.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Force interim des Nations unies au Lebanon FINUL.jpg
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Parliament Beirut.jpg

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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