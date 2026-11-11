South Lebanon: A drone explodes near a house in Baraachit

An Israeli drone exploded near the balcony of a house in Baraashit on 11 November, with no injuries reported by the official agency. Explosions are also reported in the Deir Sériane area. Update on the facts and information still available.

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An Israeli drone exploded near the balcony of a house on the outskirts of Baraashit, Bint Jbeil district, Wednesday, November 11, 2026. According to a dispatch by the National Information Agency, which was taken over by several Lebanese media, no injuries were reported for this incident. This development adds to the morning strikes reported in Qantara and Kfar Tebnit.

Baraachit, one incident reported around noon

The information about the house of Baraachit appears in a newsletterElnashra issued at 1244 hours, time of Beirut, and in a revival ofAkhbar al-Yawm. These publications describe the same event. Their succession makes it impossible to count several attacks.

The broadcast time does not set the exact time of the explosion. The report does not specify the extent of damage to housing or the exact type of device. The absence of reported injuries concerns this explosion, and does not constitute a general assessment of the day to the south.

An explosion reported between Deir Sériane and Qousseir

Earlier, the correspondent ofLebanon Debate reported at 11.13 a.man explosion between Deir Sériane and Qousseir. Lebanon ON reported back at 11:24 a.m. These reports do not give a human assessment or a precise description of the damage. They remain attributed to their sources, without official confirmation directly searchable.

The driver detained in Naqoura was reportedly released

Another development concerns the man from Kfar Tebnit detained on Tuesday in Naqoura. According toEast-The Day, which cites security sourcesHe was released on Wednesday. He was driving a tanker truck loaded with fuel oil to Rmeich when he was arrested. No independent official communiqué was found to confirm the circumstances of his release.

Morning strikes remain distinct

The official agency’s morning bulletins reported strikes in Qantara and Kfar Tebnit, an unexploded missile in Qantara and two rockets dropped at dawn between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah. They didn’t provide human results. These facts are detailed in ourmorning report.

This item collects the information available on 11 November, without establishing a consolidated assessment of the victims or damage. The verified developments are followed in ourdirect to South Lebanon.

Archival photography: Khiam seen from Marjayoun, unestablished shooting date. It shows neither Baraachit nor the events of 11 November. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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