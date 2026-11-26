The Jordanian Court of Cassation upheld Yasser Marji ‘ s sentence to six years of forced labour. Justice believes that an equestrian project in Aqaba was used as a cover for activities threatening the security of the country. Hezbollah denied any link with the project or its funding on Wednesday.

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The Jordanian Court of Cassation upheld Yasser Marji ‘ s sentence to six years of forced labour. Justice believes that an equestrian project in Aqaba was used as a cover for activities threatening the security of the country. Hezbollah denied any link with the project or its funding on Wednesday.

The Court of Cassation dismisses the appeal

According to the evidence of the decision made public on Tuesday 24 November, the Jordanian Court of Cassation unanimously rejected the appeal of Yasser Marji, who has both French and Lebanese nationality. It upheld the judgement of the State Security Court, which had found him guilty of acts that would disrupt public order and endanger the security of society, pursuant to Jordanian anti-terrorism law.

The case dates back to the end of 2023. It was apparently a matter of creating a riding club and academy in the port city of Aqaba. According to the reasons for the judgment, the judges held that the project covered illicit activities and that funds of approximately $430,000 were provided by Hezbollah. Marji was arrested in June 2025, before the project as described by the court ended.

Defence advocated legal investment

The defence challenged the use of the accused’s statements during the investigation. It argued that the formation of a company, agreements between partners and financial transfers were a lawful investment. The Court found that the first judges had assessed these elements with testimony, contracts and finance documents. Based on the reasons disclosed, it also considered that the offence chosen did not require that the acts produced the desired result.

Hezbollah rejects accusations

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 25 November, Hizbullah’s press service denied having given instructions, provided funds or maintained contact with the project. He rejected the accusation that he had prepared security activities on Jordanian soil and called on Amman not to equate the movement with a threat to the stability of the kingdom.

The reported judgment confirms the sentence imposed on Marji. The involvement of Hezbollah is based on the findings of the judgement on the origin and destination of the funds; the conviction concerns the Franco-Lebanese national, not the movement itself.

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