Japan: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 injured

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit central Japan on Sunday 8 November, with a strong tremor in Chita, Aichi Prefecture. Injuries, broken windows and rail disturbances were reported. The Japanese Meteorological Agency does not report a tsunami risk for this event. It calls for greater vigilance in the face of new shocks, falling stones and rains on fragile terrain. Local authorities continue their assessment of the damage and human impact.

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An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck west of Shizuoka Prefecture, in central Japan, Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 0104 local time. The shock caused injuries and property damage in several cities. The Japanese Meteorological Agency calls on people in the most affected sectors to remain vigilant for a week.

Earthquake in Japan: a strong shaking in Chita

The JMA places the fireplace 41 kilometres deep, after an initial estimate of about 40 kilometres. It maintains a provisional magnitude of 5.7. In Chita, near Aichi, intensity reached the « upper 5 » level of the Japanese scale. This figure describes the local shaking, not the magnitude of the earthquake.

The Agency has not identified a tsunami risk associated with this event. Vibration affected a large part of the centre of the archipelago. The Japanese press reports broken shop windows and goods falling from the shelves. Images show books scattered in a bookshop.

A human balance still provisional

At least 22 people were injured, according to media reports available on Sunday. Several injuries occurred during falls, including evacuations. This balance sheet remains provisional and does not constitute a definitive national statement of relief.

The shaking also led to precautions in transport. The Shinkansen high-speed trains operated at a reduced speed in the sectors concerned, according to a news agency. The aim of this measure is to limit the risks before ensuring track condition.

In Aichi Prefecture, the authorities gathered their disaster management unit on Sunday at 10 a.m. Neighboring communities have also published issues. These local assessments should clarify the extent of the damage beyond the first images broadcast during the night.

Enhanced vigilance on fragile slopes

Weather authorities report an increased risk of rock falls and slope collapse. They recommend special attention to new shaking and rain. The first two to three days constitute a period of heightened vigilance.

The JMA also announced a temporary lowering of the thresholds triggering certain alerts related to landslides in the heavily shaken Aichi communes. Fragile soil can become dangerous with less precipitation than normal.

The home is in the area planned for an earthquake in the Nankai pit. However, the Agency considers that this event does not indicate any particular change in the locking between the plates. It continues to monitor seismic activity and soil deformation.

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