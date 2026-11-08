Route du Rhum : Laperche wins and beats the record

Tom Laperche won the Route du Rhum 2026 in Ultim aboard SVR-Lazartigue, from his first participation. The organization announces a time of 6 days, 13 hours, 27 minutes and 40 seconds, better than Charles Caudrelier’s reference in 2022. A tropical depression and a diversion to assist Armel Le Cléac On Sunday morning, Thomas Coville and Louis Burton continued their approach to Pointe-à-Pitre, while the final ranking remained subject to jury decisions.

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Tom Laperche won the Route du Rhum 2026 in the Ultim class, from his first participation. The 29-year-old French navigator crossed the line at Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, aboard SVR-Lazartigue. The organization announces a time of 6 days, 13 hours, 27 minutes and 40 seconds, lower than the record set by Charles Caudrelier in 2022.

The arrival took place on Saturday 7 November at 22:31:40 in Guadeloupe. It was Sunday, 8 November, at 0231:40 UTC, i.e. 0331 in Paris and 0431 in Beirut. This discrepancy explains that the same victory is dated Saturday in the West Indies and Sunday in Europe.

Laperche succeeded the winner of 2022 on a solo transatlantic dispute between Saint-Malo and Pointe-à-Pitre. This thirteenth edition was from Brittany on November 1. His arrival did not end the race for the entire fleet: the other Ultims continued their race, as did the competitors from the other categories.

Route du Rhum: a reference lowered by more than six hours

The time announced by the organizer improves Charles Caudrelier’s brand by 6 hours, 19 minutes and 45 seconds. By 2022, the skipper of Maxi Edmond de Rothschild had finished in 6 days, 19 hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds. This performance had installed a reference under the week on the route between Brittany and Guadeloupe.

However, a distinction should be made between the time of the crossing of the line, the time of the race communicated and the classification after decisions of the jury. Laperche’s arrival bulletin retains a jury reserve. A bonus also concerns its diversion to carry assistance to Armel Le Cléac的h. The timing here is that published by the organization; No additional correction shall be applied.

The Route du Rhum route represents about 3,543 nautical miles over its theoretical distance. The trajectories actually followed are longer. They depend in particular on wind, weather systems and road choices. The record thus compares times on the same event, without meaning that the winners met the same conditions.

Tropical depression on the last part of the route

The end of the race did not consist of a quiet finish in the trade winds. In a vacation published by the organization on November 6, Laperche described a tropical depression to be negotiated before the West Indies. Large clouds and windy passages complicated its progression.

The skipper reported the unusual absence of trade winds in this area. He was planning an end of course with wind from the southwest, near, and onboard transfers. In this configuration, the vessel must ascend to the wind rather than enjoy a regular flow from the rear.

This transition also required careful rest management. Laperche explained looking for opportunities to sleep despite frequent changes in conditions. His advance allowed him to reduce the risks, but did not remove the maneuvers or the surveillance. The preservation of the boat and lucidity remained necessary until Pointe-à-Pitre.

A diversion to assist Armel Le Cléac

The crossing was also marked by the capsizing of Armel Le Cléac The skipper of Banque Populaire XI, who was among the opponents of Laperche, triggered his beacon of distress. A cargo vessel then recovered in good health, according to the information reported on the rescue operation.

Laperche temporarily diverted to him. An increase of one hour and two minutes was announced for this assistance. This episode must remain distinct from the performance comparison: the time spent on rescue is not a tactical choice to win the race.

The Ultim rankings consulted on Sunday morning mentioned three abandonments: Charles Caudrelier on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, Anthony Marchand on Actual Ultim 4 and Armel Le Cléac的h on Maxi Banque Populaire XI. These withdrawals profoundly altered competition during the crossing.

From Figaro to trimaran SVR-Lazartigue

This victory prolongs an already documented progression on several media. Laperche won the Solitaire du Figaro in 2022. He joined MerConcept in 2021 as coskipper of François Gabart on SVR-Lazartigue.

His engineering training accompanies this technical apprenticeship. The trimaran, launched in 2021, is a machine he has known since his early years. His journey is not limited to taking control of a boat for this transatlantic. It was built with the team that operated it, alongside Gabart and then Franck Cammas.

The 2025 results had already confirmed this rise in power, with victories over the Rolex Fastnet Race and the Transat Café L的Or. Solo success at Pointe-à-Pitre now adds the Route du Rhum to this list.

Coville and Burton continue their approach

On November 8th at 11 a.m. French time, Thomas Coville was second on Sodebo Ultim 3. His last position, at 1045, placed him at 87.2 miles from the finish. Louis Burton, on Armand Thiery, followed in third position, 146.9 miles from the goal.

Guirec Soldée, on LIAMM, and Alexia Barrier, on IDEC Sport – CIC, were then listed. These positions describe a score at sea, not an acquired podium. The places behind Laperche remained to be confirmed by the airline crossings at Pointe-à-Pitre.

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