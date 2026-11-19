Israel announces a strike in Janta, Bekaa, invoking activity at an ancient Hezbollah site. Lebanese information reports strikes in the sector, without a verified balance sheet. Counts differ. The nature of the target remains an Israeli statement, in the context of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

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The Israeli army claims to have struck the area of Janta, in the Bekaa, invoking an activity identified at a site that it presents as formerly used by Hezbollah. On Thursday, 19 November, the Lebanese National Information Agency also reports strikes in the al-Shaara area in the eastern chain. No verified human results are available in the items consulted.

Janta: Israel announces a strike

In the communiqué sent to the editor, the Israeli army said that it had targeted a former Hezbollah site after identifying an activity there. This characterization of the place and the justification for the intervention remain statements by the Israeli army. They could not be independently verified.

The editorial staff did not find the original publication of this announcement on the official pages available at the time of preparation of this article. It therefore reports the information submitted, without giving them further confirmation. There is no evidence available to clarify the nature of the alleged activity or to establish the identity of any persons present.

On the Lebanese side, the correspondent of the National Information Agency in Baalbek reports air strikes in the al-Shaara area. He says the detonations were heard in the city. Another Lebanese media also reported strikes in the eastern channel in the Bekaa.

No reliable statement or balance sheet

The Lebanese agency dispatch contains a contradiction between its title and its body on the number of strikes. No totals are retained here. Nor does it specify the exact time of the attacks, the extent of the damage or a human impact.

The schedules for posting the different alerts do not allow them to be divided into several distinct waves. The Israeli announcement and Lebanese information are being brought together to describe the situation in this area, without adding up the strikes or presenting each publication as a new attack.

Nor should this announcement be confused with the one of November 16. The Israeli army then reported that it had hit a delivery of weapons to Hezbollah in the Janta area. The communiqué now transmitted invokes an activity on an old site. These two justifications do not necessarily describe a single target.

Lebanese sovereignty at the heart of the context

These strikes concern one area of the Bekaa, not South Lebanon. They affect Lebanese territory in the context of a ceasefire and discussions on Israeli withdrawal and State authority. The elements of the communiqué transmitted do not allow its justification to be linked to a specific provision of the existing arrangements.

In an interview with the Iraqi channel Dijlah, whose presidency published the text, Joseph Aoun refused to allow the control of disarmament to be entrusted to Israel. He defended Lebanese sovereignty and the role of the army, while referring to the possibility of verification by a United Nations team. It places Israeli withdrawal from the South among the priorities and focuses on diplomacy. These statements set out its general position; They are not presented as a reaction to Janta.

In his agenda issued on 19 November for Independence, Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal reaffirms the aim of extending State authority to the whole country and of reserving arms to the State. It also denounces the Israeli attacks and their effects on the localities and the return of the inhabitants. This general text is not a specific response to the announced Janta strike.

For this episode, the nature of the target site, the damage and possible victims remain to be established beyond military statements and first reports.

Illustration: photograph of the Bekaa archives preserved in the Libnanews media library, September 2024. It does not represent the strike announced at Janta on 19 November 2026. Photographer not indicated in the original form; editorial dress Libnanews.

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