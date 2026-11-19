In the appeal, ACRI submits a decision in favour of Palestinian farmers in Wadi al-Fara. The report describes the obligations of protection and access to parcels. An interim order had already been issued in March. The scope of these steps must be distinguished from a criminal conviction and, above all, from their effective application. The restoration of access to the fields cannot be inferred from the only judicial announcement.

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The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), the applicant, announces that a decision of 15 November 2026 requires the authorities to better protect Palestinian farmers in Wadi al-Fara in the Jordan Valley. The report describes the obligations of intervention and access to land. It does not demonstrate that these measures are already being implemented.

Accessible land, not just commitments

According to ACRI, the remedy refers to the violence and obstacles attributed to settler Moshe Sharvit and his men. The association issued an injunction to remove them from the applicants’ lands, to prevent unauthorized intrusions and grazing, and to ensure regular access to the plots.

It also states that access must, if necessary, be accompanied by protective measures. Daily passage through a disputed barrier must be ensured, or another solution put in place. These elements are reported by an organization involved in the proceedings, not by an independent observation of their execution.

A provisional order had preceded that record

An interim decision of 11 March 2026 in Case 66192-06-25 had already provided for measures to remove Sharvit and persons acting for him from the lands concerned. This interim order reserved urgent military requirements and was to apply until a new decision.

This procedural step must be distinguished from the outcome announced in November. A temporary measure protects a situation during the examination of the file. It alone is not the final decision on the appeal. Similarly, an obligation addressed to the authorities does not amount to a criminal conviction of the individual in question.

Enforcement remains the decisive issue

The communiqué describes what the authorities should guarantee to the inhabitants. It does not allow for the actual restoration of access to the fields, nor does it allow for the assertion that the incidents have ceased. This distinction is essential: a favourable decision and the practical possibility of cultivating the land are not a single result.

Archive illustration: Israeli and Palestinian collectors in Qafin, West Bank, October 2008. This photograph does not represent Wadi al-Fara, the applicants or the events of 2026. Orrling,CC BY-SA 3.0viaWikimedia Commons.

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