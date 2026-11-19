In France, the reform of consumer credit was implemented on 20 November 2026. It extends protections to certain short and small loans. However, new offers, existing contracts and deferred payments do not all follow the same rules. Here are the main useful distinctions.

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In France, the reform of consumer credit was implemented on 20 November 2026. It extends the protection of borrowers to previously excluded financing, including certain split payments and credits of less than EUR 200. But not all payment facilities become identical to a traditional personal loan.

Consumer credit: which contracts change?

The general ceiling for the scheme is increased from EUR 75 000 to EUR 100 000. Free credits and some short financing are within its scope. The lease with option to purchase must also provide information on the overall effective annual rate, the TAEG.

The calendar does not depend solely on the day of signature. The new regulations concern tenders issued from 20 November. Previous tenders are treated as ongoing contracts. These remain, in principle, governed by the previous provisions, with exceptions for certain indefinite contracts.

Multiple payment remains a commitment

When a financial institution advances the money to the merchant, the buyer then repays the lender according to a schedule. A split payment may be free of charge or include a fee. The deferred payment is deferred to a later date.

The reform provides for a reduced regime for certain small credits or short credits. Pre-contractual information and credit assessment procedures shall be adapted. This does not mean no verification or automatic right to finance: a lender may refuse an application.

Before subscription, the characteristics of the credit, its cost and the consequences of a default must be specified. Adding several schedules does not remove their repayments: each funded purchase continues to weigh on the future budget.

Exclusions remain

Some deferrals granted directly by the seller remain excluded under cumulative conditions: full payment within 50 days of the supply of the property or the provision of the service, no interest, only limited charges in case of delay and no credit provided by a third party. For a large company selling electronically remotely, the time limit, calculated from the same supply, is reduced to 14 days; Nor should any third party purchase the debt. These exceptions prohibit all deferred payments from being automatically covered by the new plan.

Deferred debit cards of up to 40 days shall also be excluded when they charge nothing other than their contribution. Continuing benefits paid throughout their life and certain amicable agreements on existing debt also follow separate rules. On the other hand, the threshold of EUR 100 000 is not absolute: some loans for housing works without a mortgage guarantee fall under consumer credit in excess of this amount.

More readable information before committing

The pre-contractual information sheet shall be used to compare the amount, duration, rate and total cost. Advertising should not be misleading or deceptive to the ease of obtaining credit.

The normal withdrawal period remains 14 calendar days. When mandatory information arrives after acceptance, its receipt determines its starting point. The absence of information on the right of withdrawal does not remove this right.

Finally, the reform strengthens the support of borrowers in difficulty. A typical incident reportable to the Repayment Incident File must lead the lender to refer the borrower to a counselling service for the debt-debted.

Illustration: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels, archive 2020. Generic online payment, not linked to a specific credit agreement or location in France.

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