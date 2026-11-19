The United States continues its economic campaign against Iran without excluding force. The sanctions of 18 November and the Qatari mediation of 17 November shed light on an arbitration still open. The discussions reported are neither a strike decision nor the announcement of an agreement between Washington and Tehran at this particular stage.

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Washington continues its economic pressure on Iran, without closing the military option. According to Axios, on November 19, Donald Trump is still considering joint strikes with Israel. US officials doubt an Israeli allegation about chemical weapons.

This account of internal discussions does not constitute the announcement of a presidential decision. However, it highlights an essential distinction in the American position: preference for sanctions at a given time does not mean a lasting surrender of force.

Iran: Economic pressure continues

The financial aspect was further translated into a public decision on 18 November. The US Treasury has announced sanctions against structures and networks that it accuses of supporting Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. These accusations are those of the American authorities.

The measures include the blocking of property under US jurisdiction and restrictions on the transactions concerned. They attest to the continuation of the financial campaign, but do not allow the conclusion of a military arbitration to be inferred.

The reserve was already present in Marco Rubio’s speech in Paris on November 10. The Secretary of State then defended economic pressure rather than major operations, while maintaining the possibility of a military response to the crossing of red lines. The US government editorial portal took up this position on November 16. The advanced effectiveness of sanctions remains an assessment by Washington, not proof that a compromise would be achieved.

Qatari mediation remains open

On 17 November, the spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al Ansari, indicated that mediation was continuing. He announced a scheduled meeting with the Iranian side to discuss the proposals in circulation.

This statement is not sufficient to establish that the meeting took place or that it resulted in an agreement. Doha also highlighted the risks to negotiations and navigation posed by escalation. The continuation of these steps is therefore neither a guarantee of de-escalation nor an announcement of a settlement.

Photo: The American Capitol, archive 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain. Institutional illustration, without representing a current meeting.

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