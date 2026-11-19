In Lebanon, UNICEF-documented courses show how training, work experience and equipment can open up a paid job. Catering, services, health and sewing provide concrete examples. These dated testimonies shed light on the steps taken, without guaranteeing employment for each participant or measuring the sustainability of all opportunities.

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In Lebanon, training becomes more useful when it leads to work experience and means of practice. A series of UNICEF-documented tours in September 2026 show this progress in catering, services, health and sewing. They do not prove that all participants find a job. They help to understand what can link learning to paid work.

From training to employment, a decisive step

The Learning to Learning programme, led by UNICEF with German funding through the KfW Development Bank, combines skills acquisition and professional experience. In a narrative published on September 7, the organization describes a path in restoration. After a culinary training, the participant joins a restaurant as part of a cash for work paid activity. He then obtained a party leader position in another institution.

In financial services, another path follows a close logic. Digital skills training precedes the placement of a participant in a money transfer business. According to the same account, the owner then entrusts him with the management of the branch. These two cases illustrate the shift from learning to concrete responsibilities, without calculating a general success rate for the programme.

At the hospital, a place in a team

Another testimony, also published on 7 September, concerns a health assistant training supported by Learning to Learning. The course combines theoretical teaching, practical exercises, personal skills and work experience.

UNICEF reports that after the training and paid work components, the participant is placed in a hospital. The establishment then employs as a hospital officer on its team. It is neither an advertised nursing diploma nor an autonomous medical function. The result described is more precise: an entry into a hospital team after a period of learning and observation at work.

This course gives practical scope to professional inclusion. Access to training is important, but it is also important to show an employer their skills. However, the narrative does not specify wages or contractual terms. No further published follow-up is available in the items consulted.

In Al-Marj, the tools to start

In Al-Marj, Bekaa, Jawaher attended sewing training before participating in paid work. His career, also presented in September by UNICEF, is being extended in a system of support for the creation of activities. She receives a sewing machine and an overjeter to start.

The organisation states that it is beginning to take small orders in its surroundings. The progress is therefore not limited to teaching a gesture: it includes access to the equipment needed to offer it to customers. On the other hand, there is no data published in this testimony to measure its turnover, margin or sustainability.

Physical staffing is an identifiable step between training and work.

Results to read with their date

The general presentation of the UNICEF youth programme provides a broader overview, but explicitly covers 2024. The organization reports 3,198 business apprenticeship placements and 2,688 job placements after skills-based training and work experience. These figures are not a balance sheet of 2026 and should not be added as separate beneficiaries: the routes can overlap.

The September testimonies provide examples, not an independent evaluation of the entire scheme. Their commonality remains concrete: an employer, team or equipment intervenes after training. To assess the follow-up, the useful indicators are the length of employment, working conditions and incomes actually obtained, beyond the number of persons trained.

Generic illustration of digital work: Pixabay/Free-Photos archive photography, Libnanews fonds. It does not represent a participant or a session of the program. No identifiable portraits.

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