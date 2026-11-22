In Tunisia, the right to abortion does not always guarantee a simple path. Official reports and associative surveys shed light on the differences between public activity, delays, costs and social barriers. These dated data document specific difficulties, without establishing a current national shortage or measuring any unmet needs today.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

More than half a century after the extension of the right to abortion in Tunisia, the central question remains its real exercise. The legal framework allows voluntary termination of pregnancy under conditions. However, several associative surveys describe paths that are hampered by distance, cost, stigma and the organization of care. Their findings document specific obstacles, without establishing a general closure of services or a current national shortage.

IVG in Tunisia: an old right, an access to review

In its initial report on the Maputo Protocol, devoted to the period 2018–2024, the Tunisian State recalls the evolution of law. In 1965, the authorization concerned married women with at least five children, with the consent of the spouse. The 1973 enlargement abolished these matrimonial and family criteria.

According to the report, article 214 allows for an interruption during the first three months by a doctor authorized in an authorized establishment. In addition, specific medical conditions apply, particularly when the continuation of pregnancy endangers physical or mental health. The authorities also distinguish between minors, for whom they indicate parental authorization.

The same document shows that there were 20,000 abortions performed free of charge in public institutions in 2023. This total excludes the private sector. It is neither a balance sheet for 2026 nor a measure of the unanswered requests.

A survey focusing on vulnerable women

Médecins du Monde studied barriers to contraception and abortion care between September 2024 and February 2025. The organisation identifies several difficulties: distance from structures, transport, insufficient information, social pressures and varying practices within services. Reported refusals and fear of recognition may complicate the search for care.

However, the method imposes an important reserve. This qualitative survey is based mainly on stories from beneficiaries, associations and independent practitioners. Health authorities did not participate. The study recognises the limitations of a small sample and the need for an institutional crossing. It sheds light on experiences, but does not allow a national refusal rate to be calculated.

Its recommendations include information, harmonization of protocols and post-abortion support. They concern the practical functioning of the services, rather than the mere inclusion of the right in a text.

Associations also denounce supply difficulties

The Tunisian civil society Beijing +30 report, published in 2025 by the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women, also describes restrictions. It reports repeated ruptures of contraceptives and drug abortion products since 2017. It also denounces denial of care and the cost of using the private sector for the less well-off women.

These observations concern a period prior to November 2026. They are therefore not sufficient to say that all the centres are currently lacking in medicines. Establishing current availability would require a recent survey, produced by product and structure by structure.

The report also cites a professional response: the updating, in 2023, of a manual for clarifying values by the Tawhida Ben Cheikh Group and its partners. The announced goal is to increase the listening and support of women seeking such care. The issue thus goes beyond the stocks: it also concerns the reception and attitudes of caregivers.

For migrant minors, procedures may delay care

The World Organization against Torture examines another side of the problem in its report covering November 2024 to April 2025. Its partners describe the particular difficulties faced by people on the move, including teenage girls without identity documents or identified legal representatives.

According to this organization, the necessary judicial procedures in certain situations and referrals between centres may extend the time limits. The report also describes funding needs when taking care requires referral to another structure. These findings concern specific populations; they cannot be extended automatically to all Tunisian patients.

However, they show why the existence of a free service does not solve every obstacle. A patient may still have to obtain documents, find a contact person and reach the institution that can handle her. The cost and time of the journey must be distinguished from the cost of the medical procedure itself.

Public data needed to measure variances

The available documents therefore do not describe the disappearance of the right to abortion in Tunisia. They compare documented public activity and reported access difficulties. These two realities do not invalidate: counting the acts carried out does not in itself inform women who have renounced or changed their structure.

An up-to-date state of play should specify the deadlines, the orientations between institutions and the availability of the various care providers. In the absence of comparable national data for 2026 in the documents reviewed, the current extent of these differences remains to be established.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews