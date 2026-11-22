The Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority announce the start of technical testing in Qlayaat, Akkar. Additional inspection flights remain conditioned upon completion of runway work. The release does not confirm take-off and does not set a new schedule for commercial flights. Since 10 November, the Council Presidency has advanced on 14 December for regular service. The authorities do not give that date back in the Sunday text.

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The Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced Sunday, 22 November, the start of calibration operations and technical testing at the René-Muawad airport in Qlayaat, Akkar. The press release states that additional inspection flights must follow the completion of runway work and the completion of safety conditions. He doesn’t confirm any specific takeoff this Sunday.

In Qlayaat, checks start with landing aids

The checks cover visual aids and navigation systems, approach and landing procedures and air traffic management around the airport. Among the equipment mentioned is the light system which informs the pilot on his approach slope. Checking its functioning is part of the platform preparation; This is not valid for allowing scheduled flights.

The Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority present this phase as the transition from planning to technical execution. They claim to apply International Civil Aviation Organization standards for the design and operation of aerodromes. The release does not provide the results of the audits, nor does it specify the duration of the runway work or the date of the next inspection flights.

The dates announced by the government remain separate

The Presidency of the Council had chosen 22 November to launch the pilot flights. The date corresponds to the festival of independence and the anniversary of the assassination of René Moawad, whose name the airport bears. The 22nd communiqué confirms the start of the technical phase but does not say that one of the planned flights took off. Nor does he say that an announced departure has been cancelled.

14 December is the date put forward by the Council Presidency on 10 November for the start of regular commercial links. The civil aviation authorities and the Ministry do not give it back in their Sunday communiqué. This silence does not confirm the retention of the date or a postponement. The schedule had already changed since October, when November 15 was mentioned for a first commercial flight.

No tickets yet confirmed for sale

Mada Airways presented on 15 November a project of seven round-trip routes a week with Cairo, Istanbul and Amman. The company aimed to open reservations on December 1, subject to the necessary approvals. This service program and date of booking are intentions announced by the company, not tickets offered for sale or flights confirmed by the authority.

Qlayaat has already hosted a special flight from Beirut on 6 June, during the launch of the rehabilitation project, with a delegation led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. This precedent did not mark the resumption of a regular liaison. The next steps announced on Sunday are completion of runway work and additional inspection flights; The opening of reservations remains a milestone to be checked separately.

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