As of Sunday, 22 November, Iran launched a programme of electricity cut-off for households and businesses. The national operator Tavanir invokes difficulties in supplying fuel to power plants. The duration will depend on the sectors and the weather: the hypothesis of two hours a day is not the rule announced at the start.

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Iran has set the start of scheduled electricity cuts for households and businesses on Sunday, 22 November. The national operator Tavanir invokes an insufficient supply of fuel for the plants. The schedules will not be the same everywhere, and the two hours of shutdown per day mentioned by its director correspond to a more marked cold scenario.

Electricity cuts in Iran: variable durations

Mohammad Allahdad, the director of Tavanir, presented the device on Iranian state television Saturday, November 21. At the launch, he referred to an interruption of up to two hours over a period of two days. If the cold intensifyes, some cuts may last up to two hours a day. This figure is neither a country-wide schedule nor a measure of Sunday’s cut-off time.

The operator’s statement foresees warning the subscribers concerned before the interruption. Tavanir indicates that slots will be transmitted through the Bargh-e Man app, the Bale messaging service. No single duration per city or end date was announced in the statements consulted.

Power plants lack fuel

Tavanir attributed the measure to difficulties in delivering fuel to power plants. When they cannot produce enough to meet demand, staggered cuts temporarily reduce the load on the network. The operator said he wanted to maintain its functioning and limit the use of restrictions in productive activities. The advertisement is aimed in particular at residential and commercial subscribers; It does not mean that all will be cut at the same time.

President Massoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that attacks on gas infrastructure had aggravated the lack of fuel as winter approached. Cuts had already hit Tehran and other cities before this phase of the conflict. The government therefore calls into question recent damage which aggravates a pre-existing difficulty; Tavanir’s statement does not indicate the proportion of restrictions attributable to this damage.

For the time being, the public calendar sets the start of the system, not the amount of electricity it will save. In Machhad, the local distributor explained that an advertised niche did not necessarily lead to a cut: execution depends on the load on the network.

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