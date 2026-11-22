The rescue continues their search Sunday in Cikande, in the west of Java Island, after the fire of a confectionery factory. At least three deaths were reported by rescue personnel. The police then reported the evacuation of six death bags, without confirming the number of victims they contained.

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In Cikande, in the west of the island of Java, rescue workers are looking for workers after the fire of a confectionery factory on Sunday 22 November. The Indonesian search and rescue agency reported at least three deaths. The police then reported the evacuation of six death bags, the contents of which still need to be identified.

Fire in the Cikande factory

The fire at the Cikande factory was declared Saturday afternoon in the Pancatama industrial area in Leuwilimus, Serang district. The site belongs to the manufacturer of PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery. The police located the start of the disaster at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time and indicated that the fire had affected offices and a warehouse. The factory is located in Banten province, west of Jakarta, not in the capital.

Fifteen firefighters participated in the intervention, depending on the province. Governor Andra Soni explained that the partial collapse of the building and lack of light had prevented the teams from accessing certain areas during the night. Tank trucks provided water in support of firefighters. The police placed 28 ambulances on alert and set up an emergency station on site.

A human balance still provisional

In its Sunday morning point, the Regional Search and Rescue Service reported three deaths, 36 wanted and 15 found alive, four of whom were injured. Later, the provincial police announced that the teams had evacuated six death bags. She assigned their examination to her identification team. The number of bags alone does not allow the number of deaths to be determined. It does not add to the first relief check.

The census of employees was also not completed. The police command post had 54 temporary employees, 11 of whom returned home and one medically assisted. The authorities were checking the situation of the remaining 42. This administrative list does not indicate how much was still inside the building and does not coincide with the counting of the people sought by the rescuers.

The origin of the fire remains unknown

Police said they controlled the main fire on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. local time. However, the rescue service reported that several homes still required firefighters to intervene. Teams continue research in accessible areas. According to the authorities, they must wait until the cooling and securing of the other parts of the complex before entering.

Banten police announced the dispatch of a team from their scientific laboratory to determine the origin of the fire. It has not advanced any cause at this stage. Examination of premises will only be possible once access is considered safe.

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