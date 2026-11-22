Comboios de Portugal forecasts disturbances from 23 to 27 November, with possible effects on 22 and 28. The operator published the minimum service schedules of 24 and 25. It offers a full refund or free exchange on certain categories of tickets, under the conditions announced. The tables distinguish between broad lines, regional trains and some urban services. Check each trip and connection in the updated CP information before departure.

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The train drivers of the Portuguese trade union SMAQ call for a strike from Monday 23 to Friday 27 November 2026. Comboios de Portugal (CP) forecasts disruptions on its network and warns that they can also touch trains Sunday 22 and Saturday 28. The operator has published minimum service schedules for Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25, and provides for full refund or free exchange of certain tickets.

Minimum services cover 24 and 25 November

CP publishes separate tables for the main lines Alfa Pendular and Intercidades, regional and interregional trains, and several urban lines in Lisbon and Porto. These lists shall specify the numbers, stations and hours of the trains entered in the minimum service. They do not apply equally to the five days of strike. On the broad lines and in the regional table, the column of 24 does not always contain the same trains as that of 25.

For example, train 528 from Porto-Campanhã to Lisboa-Santa Apolónia, scheduled at 7.45 p.m., is on minimum service every two days. 126 leaving Porto-Campanhã at 5:40 p.m. appears only in the column of 24. In the other direction, train 723 from Lisboa-Santa Apolónia to Braga, at 7.30 p.m., is registered every two days. These hours are given in local time from mainland Portugal.

In the agglomeration of Porto, the tables cover in particular the lines of Marco, Guimarães and Braga. In Lisbon, the lists cover the Sintra and Azambuja axes, as well as Cascais and Sado. They’re not about subways. CP specifies that services may flow in addition to those listed. The absence of a train in the tables therefore does not in itself make it possible to conclude that it has been deleted.

Which travellers can exchange or be reimbursed?

The measure announced by CP applies to tickets already purchased on its Alfa Pendular, Intercidade, international, interregional or regional services for the trips concerned. The passenger may request full refund or free exchange to another train of the same class and in the same class. The opinion does not present this particular measure as applicable to all urban titles and subscriptions.

For tickets purchased on the CP site or app, the « As minhas viagens » section allows you to automatically request the refund or exchange up to 15 minutes before the train departure from the station where the passenger is to board. At the CP counter, the application may be filed before or after the date of the trip, up to 10 days after the end of the strike. CP also offers a refund form for delay or deletion, but warns that the response may take longer.

The right reflex before leaving

The five-day notice does not amount to the closure of the network. Conversely, the usual schedule does not guarantee that the train will operate. Check your train number, day and departure station in CP information before leaving. For a connecting route, check each section separately, especially if one of the trains does not appear in the minimum timetables.

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