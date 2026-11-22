The Iraqi Parliament instructed a commission to examine the deadly fire at the Al-Hartha power station north of Basra. A delegation is reported on Sunday. The Prime Minister ordered an urgent investigation. The health and safety authorities have published separate reviews, without a common count at this stage.

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The Iraqi Parliament entrusted a committee to examine the fire which killed people on Saturday 21 November at the Al-Hartha power station, north of Basra. Iraqi media reported the arrival of its members on Sunday morning. The Prime Minister ordered an urgent investigation. Health and safety authorities have published different reviews.

An inspection to examine safety measures

In a statement published on Saturday, Parliament’s Committee on Electricity and Energy set the start of the fire on a gas pipeline from the power plant. On instructions from the President of the Chamber, Haibat Al-Halbousi, a subcommission was to visit the premises on Sunday, 22 November, to verify the circumstances of the incident, determine where the security measures could have been lacking and assess the arrangements made at the site.

Two Iraqi media outlets announced the arrival of a parliamentary delegation in Al-Hartha on Sunday morning. This was the first reported displacement since the announcement of the investigation, but no institutional review of the inspection was still public at the time of writing. The commission had also announced its intention to meet the families of the victims and the injured to find out their needs.

Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi asked Saturday for an urgent investigation into the causes of the fire and possible responsibilities, according to a statement from his press office in Iraq. Power Minister Ali Saadi Wahib has assembled his emergency services to examine the damage, its effects on operation and the safety measures to be taken.

The director of the state-owned electricity company in southern Iraq, Qaïs al-Ahmad, declared on Saturday that the power plant had not been damaged and that, according to him, the incident had not reduced the hours of electricity supply. This statement does not cover damage in the neighbourhood, where fire spread before the civil defence intervened.





Two provisional balance sheets, no consolidation published

The security communications cell reported four deaths and 35 injuries on Saturday, including smoke burns and inhalations. It presented this assessment as provisional. Another count was provided by the Bassora health services: a total of 46 registered cases, including two deaths. Of the 44 injuries recorded in this medical count, 25 had left the hospital after receiving treatment and 19 remained in care.

No publication by the authorities allowed on Sunday morning to reconcile the two figures or establish whether they were based on the same perimeter. The number of 46 cases includes deaths; It does not designate 46 injured. The two balance sheets must not be added together.

Both Parliament and the Ministry place the fire on the power plant’s gas supply. This is not enough to establish what triggered the fire. The investigations announced must still specify the circumstances, the state of the security arrangements and any responsibilities.

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