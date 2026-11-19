In his Independence agenda, General Rodolphe Haykal calls on the Lebanese army to maintain its highest level of preparedness before the end of the UNIFIL mandate. It recalls the role of political authority, the pursuit of military missions and the need to preserve national unity.

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In its agenda fore general Rodolphe Haykal asks the Lebanese army to maintain its highest level of preparation. It links this requirement to the forthcoming end of the UNIFIL mandate and recalls that the army acts within the framework of the decisions of the political authority.

The Lebanese Army Commander sent this message to the military on Thursday, 19 November, three days before the Independence Day. It reaffirms that the institution will continue its missions and honour its national commitments despite difficulties and risks. The text does not set a new numerical objective or operational timetable.

Haykal asks to prepare the post-FINUL

The end of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon gives the agenda its immediate scope. The general called on his troops to remain ready and prepare for the next phase. It also recalls the continued deployment of the army to the South and the objective of extending State authority to the entire territory. It attaches this objective to the principle that weapons must be State-owned.

Haykal believes that Israeli violations hinder the work of the army and threaten the security and stability of Lebanon. The agenda does not draw up an incident report and does not announce a new operation. It sets out the position of the command on the difficulties faced by the institution in carrying out its tasks.

Security Council resolution 2790 provides for the termination of UNIFIL operations on 31 December 2026. The withdrawal of staff must then be carried out gradually within one year. These two steps are not confused: the end of operations does not mean that all peacekeepers will leave Lebanon on the same day. The Security Council must also consider the implementation of resolution 1701 on Thursday in private. No vote was announced for this consultation.

Army recalls the continuity of its other missions

The agenda is not limited to the southern front. Haykal cites surveillance of northern and eastern borders and territorial waters. It recalls the role of the army in combating terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking and smuggling. The text describes ongoing missions, without announcing any changes in their modalities.

The general places these commitments under political authority. He said that he wished to bring the decisions taken by the Committee to fruition and to comply with existing agreements. The message therefore does not present a new negotiating framework, nor does it provide a formula for replacing UNIFIL by command.

A call to preserve civil peace

As November 22 approaches, Haykal links the preservation of independence with that of national unity and civil peace. He called on the Lebanese to come together around the army and not to give in to attempts at incitement that could worsen divisions.

He asked the military to remain faithful to their oath and to the principles of honour, sacrifice and loyalty. He urged them not to let the difficulties or the campaigns of questioning begin their determination. This agenda thus clarifies the line of command in the approach to a transition whose international modalities remain to be defined.

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