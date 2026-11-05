5 novembre 2026
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Tanker hit off Qatar: unknown record

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 7 views

A tanker was hit by two unidentified projectiles 50 nautical miles north of Madinat Ash Shamal, Qatar. The British alert published on 5 November did not confirm the condition of the crew, the damage or the environmental impact. It does not give the name of the ship or the perpetrator of the shooting. The authorities investigate and recommend caution in the area. This report must be distinguished from the incident of 3 November off Lima, Oman.

Couverture sur un tanker touché au nord du Qatar, illustrée par une photographie d’archives sans lien avec le navire concerné.
Tanker en mer, photographie d’archives Libnanews. Aucun lien établi entre le navire représenté et l’incident signalé au nord du Qatar le 5 novembre 2026. Habillage éditorial réalisé avec assistance IA à partir de la photographie réelle. © Archives Libnanews. Habillage éditorial Libnanews réalisé avec assistance IA.
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A tanker hit off Qatar is the subject of a new British alert, published on Thursday 5 November. The vessel received two unidentified projectiles north of Madinat Ash Shamal. The condition of the crew, damage and environmental consequences remain unknown.

Report 50 miles north of Qatar

The British Marine Safety Centre UKMTO located the incident 50 nautical miles north of Madinat Ash Shamal. This distance corresponds to about 93 kilometres. His notice is number 196 and date November 5.

A news agency placed the impacts on Wednesday, November 4, at 11:20 p.m. UTC. This corresponds to Thursday, 5 November, at 0220 in Qatar. The local date of the incident and the date of the alert therefore coincide, despite the change from day to day.

Tanker hit offshore: still unknown

The notice does not give the name of the vessel, its flag, or its cargo. It does not identify the exact type of projectiles or their source. No author is appointed.

The absence of a confirmed record does not mean that the crew is unharmed. Nor does it allow for the announcement of casualties, pollution, fire or loss of propulsion. These elements should be established by the authorities and the operator.

UKMTO requires vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity. The authorities are continuing their investigations.

A separate incident from that announced near Oman

This alert should not be confused with that of 3 November off Lima, Oman. In the previous case, two projectiles had hit the engine room of a tanker, 14 nautical miles northeast of Lima.

The first notice did not report any injuries or environmental damage. This balance sheet cannot be transposed to the vessel now reported north of Qatar. Both alerts concern different positions and schedules.

The new report comes during the continuation of diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. However, it does not provide any evidence to link impacts to a decision of the parties. The identity of the tanker and the situation of its crew remain the first information expected.

Sources and references

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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