Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman announced a first agreement between their parties, which total 28 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. The Yair Golan Democrats suspended their discussions with Yashar, while contacts with Likud continued. No government has yet been formally presented to Parliament.

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The Yashar party of Gadi Eisenkot announced Tuesday night an agreement with Yisrael Beitue, the formation of Avigdor Liberman. This is the first bilateral agreement announced since Eisenkot was mandated to form a government. At the same time, the Yair Golan Democrats suspended their negotiations with Yashar. The agreement with Liberman therefore does not resolve the question of the majority.

Twenty-eight seats out of one hundred and twenty

Yashar holds 21 seats and Yisrael Beitue holds 7 seats, according to the final results of the 27 October election. The two formations total 28 seats out of 120. Their agreement sets a first point of support but does not say which other parties will enter the government or support the Knesset.

On Wednesday morning, Liberman told the Israeli public radio that the text of the agreement would be made public after legal review. He expressed confidence in the possibility of presenting a coalition by the end of next week. He neither announced the membership of any other party nor presented this deadline as an official date. He also said that discussions with the Torah Unified Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox formation, were moving forward, without announcing agreement.

Democrats suspend discussions

The Yair Golan Democrats invoke the impasse in the discussions with Yashar and the continuation of exchanges between Yashar and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. Negotiations on a possible union government are a distinct path, without any announced agreement with Likud. The suspension decided by the Democrats is not enough either to establish their position in a future vote of confidence.

The mandate is not a nomination

President Isaac Herzog gave the mandate to Eisenkot on 8 November, after 67 elected members recommended that he be entrusted with the negotiations. These recommendations are not commitments to join a coalition. According to the basic law, it is to the Knesset that a future firm must present its programme and composition in order to obtain confidence. Meanwhile, Netanyahu remains at the head of the outgoing government.

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