Two members of the naval forces in eastern Libya died on Tuesday after the 22 November attack at Benghazi port. Kyiv says he targeted two Russian ships. Tripoli condemns the operation and claims that it has not authorized any foreign military action in its waters. The precise fate of the ships remains disputed.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Two members of the naval forces in eastern Libya died on Tuesday 24 November as a result of injuries sustained during the attack on the port of Benghazi, according to their command. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the operation, carried out on Sunday against ships which it presents as linked to the Russian war effort. The Tripoli-based government claims that it did not authorize any foreign military intervention in the Libyan territory or waters.

Two deaths announced two days after the attack

Both men were attached to the Eastern Navy Staff. The command identified them as Al-Taher Abdullah al-Sadeq and Lieutenant Ali Mohammed al-Sayd. In his statement, he states that they were injured in the attack on Sunday, 22 November, at dawn and the subsequent explosions. Saddam Haftar, Deputy Commander of the Eastern Forces, paid tribute to them. The press release does not present the two men as members of a Russian crew.

This assessment concerns the two victims identified by the Libyan command. It does not allow for the complete assessment of the injured or crews of the vessels concerned.

Kyiv says he targeted a corvette and a cargo ship

On Monday 23 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed responsibility for an operation off the coast of Libya. He stated that the targets were a Russian navy corvette and a cargo ship that Kyiv accused of carrying weapons. The Ukrainian statements set out Kyiv’s justification. They do not constitute an independent confirmation of the cargo and final condition of the two vessels.

The announcement of two dead Libyan side brings a separate element to the file. The command of Benghazi reported losses within its own forces, while the Ukrainian Presidency described the vessels it claimed to have targeted. These two statements do not answer the same question.

Tripoli contests any Libyan authorization

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the government of national unity, based in Tripoli, condemned the operation and asked Kyiv for explanations. It rejects the idea that the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine gives both countries the right to conduct military actions on Libyan territory or in its waters.

Tripoli does not control Benghazi, where the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar are based. It was therefore the Eastern Command that announced the deaths, while the Tripoli government took a diplomatic position. At this stage, none of the public statements can establish that the operation had been agreed upon by a Libyan authority.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews