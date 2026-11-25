Kilmar Ábrego García left the United States on Tuesday for Spain, according to his lawyer and the American authorities. This departure comes after twenty months of litigation initiated by an erroneous expulsion to El Salvador. The administration and defence differ on the possibility of a return to the United States, where his close family lives.

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Kilmar Ábrego García left the United States on Tuesday 24 November for Spain, according to his lawyer and the US Department of Homeland Security. The Salvadoran national had been mistakenly expelled in March 2025 and then returned to the United States. He had been contesting since Trump’s efforts to move him away to another country.

A confirmed departure, a disputed return

The Department of Homeland Security presents the departure as voluntary and part of a removal measure. He says that Ábrego García will not be able to return to the United States. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, does not share this reading: he presents the departure as temporary and believes that a return could be possible. These opposing positions are not valid for the Spanish authorities’ return authorisation or decision on his stay.

Protection ignored in March 2025

In 2019, an immigration judge had banned him from returning to El Salvador, believing that he was at risk of persecution. This protection, limited to that country, did not grant him a permanent residence permit in the United States. He was nevertheless arrested in Maryland and then taken to El Salvador in March 2025. The administration had acknowledged an error in the procedure.

In April 2025, the Supreme Court confirmed that the authorities should facilitate his release in El Salvador and treat his case as if he had not been wrongly sent. Ábrego García returned to the United States in June 2025. The authorities then considered moving him to a third country, including Liberia, before he left for Spain.

A separate criminal procedure in Tennessee

On his return to the United States, Ábrego García was prosecuted for illegal transport of migrants in another case in Tennessee. In May 2026, a federal judge dismissed the proceedings, finding that the proceedings had been instituted in retaliation for his challenge to expulsion. The government appealed. His departure to Spain is not a decision on this appeal.

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