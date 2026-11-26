On 26 November the British Government presented a bill to implement two agreements with the EU. Controls and sampling do not change immediately.

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On Thursday 26 November, the British Government introduced its European Partnership Bill. The text should enable the United Kingdom to implement two agreements negotiated with the European Union: one on sanitary and phytosanitary controls and the other on the approximation of carbon markets. The text deposit does not remove any control on its own.

Less certificates for agri-food trade

Both sides had announced the end of negotiations at the 20 November summit. For trade between the United Kingdom and the Union, the Health Agreement provides for the abolition of most of the certificates and controls which now apply to the animals, products of animal origin and plants concerned. London cites fresh sausages, seed potatoes and mussels as products whose access to the European market would be facilitated. Both parties apply from 1 March 2028.

The scheme also provides for simplification of certain exchanges between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in conjunction with the Windsor framework. It does not call into question the rules specific to North Irish access to the single market. The lower certification costs announced by London are not a price drop already observed in stores.

A different schedule for carbon

The second agreement should allow mutual recognition of emission allowances. The objective is to operate this link from 1 January 2028. Once the procedures are completed, the goods concerned could benefit from reciprocal exemptions from the carbon adjustment mechanisms at the borders. The 6.5 billion pounds quoted by the government represent the estimated value of the British exports concerned, in particular steel and aluminium, and not the amount of the levies avoided.

The UK Government states that it will align itself with European rules in the areas covered and will be consulted in advance on their development. It provides for parliamentary scrutiny of new or amended standards. The 26 November stage aims to give the government the legal means to implement the agreements; It does not apply to the adoption of the law or to the entry into force of the two agreements.

Photo archive: Europa building of the European Council in Brussels, February 2016. Samynandpartners / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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