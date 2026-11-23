The US Treasury lists eight individuals and 22 entities on its Iran-related sanctions list. The Iranian Exchange and Gold Centre is one of the new entries. The measures freeze assets under US jurisdiction and stand out from the oil sanctions announced separately on Friday.

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On Monday, November 23, the US Treasury listed eight individuals and 22 entities on its Iran-related sanctions list. The measure includes the Iranian Exchange and Gold Centre and several companies established in the United Arab Emirates. It is separate from the sanctions announced on Friday against four Iranian oil intermediaries.

Washington targets Iran-related financial networks

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers U.S. sanctions, released the new listings on Monday. Entities include the Iranian Exchange and Gold Centre, the Mellat Exchange Company and companies established in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Hong Kong. Most of the inscriptions come under U.S. Decree 13902, which authorizes sanctions against certain sectors of the Iranian economy.

The Treasury presents the measure as an action against parallel banking networks linked to Iran, as part of its Economic Outcast operation. The publication of OFAC confirms the individual entries. It is not a measure against all banks in countries where these entities are established.

A freeze rather than confiscation

Enrolment on this list results in the freezing of the assets concerned when they are in the United States or under the control of a US person. It’s not worth confiscation. Transactions with blocked persons or entities are in principle prohibited to American persons, except for exceptions or authorizations.

This decision follows that of Friday, November 20, when Washington sanctioned four Iranians whom the Treasury presented as intermediaries responsible for managing revenues from the sale of oil. The opinion of 23 November corresponds to a new set of entries, not to a reissue of the list.

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