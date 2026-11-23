From the Fouad-Chehab stadium to the Ghazir hall, calendars and ticket offices illuminate the constraints of both sections without revealing their accounts.

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On 4 December, La Wisdom was to receive Al Akhaa at Fouad-Chehab Stadium in Jounieh, according to the ticket office of the Lebanese Football Federation. The fans of the men’s basketball section have a platform for the club to meet in Ghazir. The teams have the same name, but the audience does not go through the same circuit to buy their seats.

Two circuits, not two turnovers

The Federal Football Platform brings together the meetings of several clubs and stadiums. She also presented La Wisdom’s match at the Nejmeh in Beirut on November 29. In basketball, the OMT provider describes another course for matches in Ghazir: choice on the club’s ticket office, then payment via its app or sales outlet network. The presence of a dedicated ticketing service does not indicate the rate of filling or the share that goes to the club. A calendar date is not a cashed recipe.

The regional calendar imposes additional expenditure

Finalist of the West Asia Super League on 4 October in Zouk Mikael, La Wisdom lost 75–67 against Al Riyadi. FIBA plans to launch the next edition in December with groups of Gulf and Western Asian clubs. In the format presented, participants must play five home group matches and five outside. This offers dates for sale and requires travel. The format does not allow to encrypt the financial balance for a club, and the schedule specific to La Wisdom remains to be confirmed.

What the accounts would compare

Comparing the two sections implies knowing the revenues actually retained after the ticketing division. Sponsorship, possible broadcasting rights and room, stadium or travel charges must also be measured. These figures are not included in the sales channel documentation. There is therefore nothing in these documents to establish that one section finances the other. Both ticketing routes are verifiable; the profits of each are not from these only coins.

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