The European Commission is proposing a 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. Approximately 60 banks, cryptocurrency platforms and Russian flag participation in European competitions are targeted. The Council has yet to act unanimously. The new visa guidelines are rather a separate procedure.

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The European Commission presented on Monday 23 November in Strasbourg a 22nd draft of sanctions against Russia. About 60 banks, cryptocurrency platforms and Russian flag participation in competitions in the Union are in the sight. The Twenty-Seven still have to agree unanimously.

About 60 targeted banks

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed extending the transaction ban to some 60 Russian banks and excluding them from SWIFT, the messaging network used for payments between banks. The project also targets certain payment networks and cryptocurrency platforms, including in third countries when facilitating the circumvention of sanctions, according to the Commission.

In energy, the project would extend the ban on the provision of European services to the construction, operation or repair of Russian infrastructure, including refineries. The Commission plans to include electricity services for the first time. It also proposes adding more than 70 vessels to the so-called ghost fleet.

Sport and visas: two procedures to distinguish

At the sporting level, the Commission proposes to prevent teams and athletes from competing under the Russian flag at events organised in the Union. The text also provides for restricting the funding of Russian sponsors to European sports and cultural associations. The announcement does not constitute a general prohibition on participation based solely on Russian nationality.

In parallel, the Commission adopted visa guidelines on Monday. They must help Member States to enforce a ban on current and former Russian forces fighters. The High Representative of the Union, Kaja Kallas, proposed to activate this ban, whose date of entry into force remains to be decided by the Council. The Commission recalls that enhanced controls must safeguard access to protection, particularly for dissidents and independent journalists.

The presentation of the 22nd package therefore does not make these new measures applicable: sanctions decisions still have to be adopted unanimously in the Council of the European Union.

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