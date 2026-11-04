Iran: Trump says no immediate strike

Donald Trump tells the Financial Times that the United States does not anticipate an immediate strike against Iran, according to Reuters. This statement comes as Qatari mediation continues and the positions of Washington and Tehran remain distant.

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The United States does not anticipate an immediate strike against Iran, Donald Trump told the Financial Times in a telephone interview on Tuesday, November 3, according to a Reuters dispatch broadcast at 11:48 PM UTC. The US President is pleased with the situation, as diplomatic efforts continue to avoid further regional escalation.

» We seem to get everything we want, » says Trump, according to Reuters. The agency states that the interview lasted six minutes. The Financial Times itself repeats the absence of an immediate strike project in the title of its article.

An immediate statement

The term used limits the scope of this announcement. Donald Trump describes American intent in the short term. The statements reported do not fix the duration of this position and do not present any reciprocal engagement with Tehran. They therefore do not make it possible to conclude that Washington permanently renounces the military option.

Qatari mediation remains active

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that a senior Iranian official judged the two countries still far from an agreement. According to this source, Tehran is calling for a reduction in oil sanctions, an end to the United States naval blockade and the release of frozen Iranian funds before the reopening of the Strait of Ormuz.

The spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed al-Ansari, had indicated that Washington and Tehran were considering the proposals of the mediators. The Qatari team returned from Tehran continued the exchanges, according to its report relayed by Reuters. Doha said that it remained hopeful that an arrangement could pave the way for further negotiations.

At the same time, US officials quoted by the agency had described the Qeshm strikes as limited and defensive, targeting ground-to-air missiles used against US means. One of them felt that they did not reflect a resumption of major combat operations.

The absence of an immediate strike by Washington thus leaves open the questions of the content of a settlement and its timetable. The information available does not make it possible to announce the end of the conflict.

Sources

Archival photography: Donald Trump’s official portrait, June 2, 2025. Daniel Torok / White House, public domain. The photograph does not represent the interview of November 3, 2026. Classic graphic composition Libnanews, without generation or facial touch.Photo source;notice of rights.

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