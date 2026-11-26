Five new regions of hexagonal France go into influenza pre-epidemic, according to the 25 November newsletter of Public Health France. They joined the Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France. The increase in influenza counselling affects all ages and is more evident in the city than in the hospital. Analyses show a predominance of influenza A viruses, including subtype H1N1. In Mayotte, surveillance still ranks the territory as an epidemic.

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Influenza syndrome consultations are increasing at all ages in France. In its 25 November newsletter, Public Health France places seven Hexagon regions in pre-epidemic status. In Mayotte, the epidemic has continued since mid-October.

Influenza in France is growing in five new regions

Between 16 and 22 November, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Brittany, Normandy and the Pays de la Loire moved to the pre-epidemic stage. They joined the Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France, where this level of surveillance was already in effect the previous week. The national bulletin does not make the whole of Hexagon an epidemic.

The increase in the use of care covers all age groups. She is more prominent in city medicine than in hospital. In the same period of the previous year, the indicators for the use of influenza syndrome care were lower. Public Health France follows in particular the consultations of the SOS Médecins and Sentinels networks as well as the emergency visits identified by the OSCOUR network.

Virus A(H1N1)pdm09 dominates positive sampling

Influenza syndrome identified in consultation is not necessarily a laboratory-confirmed influenza. The Agency is therefore also examining the proportion of positive tests. It has increased significantly in the city and more moderately in the hospital. Type A viruses dominate both sampling circuits, with a majority of subtype A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses. In Mayotte, where the agency places the beginning of the epidemic in the week of October 12, the same subtype predominates.

The situation in Ile-de-France illustrates the difference between surveillance maps: the region is in pre-epidemic for influenza, but it has reached the epidemic stage for bronchiolite. Both rankings relate to different infections.

The vaccination campaign started on 13 October

The influenza vaccination campaign began on 13 October in Hexagon, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana, after Mayotte on 8 September. In view of the increase in viral circulation, Public Health France recommends not to wait to be vaccinated to people exposed to serious forms, especially those aged 65 and over and people with certain chronic diseases. The agency also recommends that rooms be ventilated and a mask worn in case of symptoms in frequent places or with fragile people.

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