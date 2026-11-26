In the absence of sufficient cold to snow the route, the Quebec resort of Mont-Tremblant cancelled the two giant women’s World Cup slaloms scheduled for December 5 and 6, 2026. The organizers announced on 25 November the automatic refund of the tickets and cancellation of the festivities. The station was also preparing for the opening of two runways to the public. Alpine Canada hopes to reunite with the Quebec women’s circuit in December 2027.

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The Mont-Tremblant station in Quebec will not welcome the two giant women’s World Cup slaloms scheduled for December 5 and 6. The organizing committee announced the cancellation on 25 November, for lack of sufficient snow cover on the route.

Lack of cold prevents the preparation of the course

The organizing committee assessed the possibilities of producing snow before giving up. Nicholas Cogger, the event’s director, explained that the snow-making periods had been too short in recent weeks to prepare a track that met the requirements of a World Cup. The two events, each on two rounds, were on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) calendar.

The cancellation of the competition does not concern the entire station. On 25 November, Tremblant announced that it would focus on possible snow-making operations on the slopes La Crête and P This planned opening is not valid for the World Cup route.

Tickets refunded, Mont-Tremblant festivities cancelled

The organizing committee announces the automatic refund of tickets within the following days, without any action by the spectators. It also cancels the animations and concerts planned during the event. The accommodation, reserved separately, is not subject to this automatic refund: the station asks customers who wish to change or cancel their stay to contact it directly.

Women’s circuit loses its Quebec stage

Mont-Tremblant hosted two events in the discipline in 2023 and 2025. The lack of snow had already led to the cancellation of the 2024 edition. Alpine Canada plans to return to the station in December 2027. No replacement site for the two races of December 2026 was announced by the organizers in their press release of 25 November.

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