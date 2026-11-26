Shein has entered into a $100 million agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to compensate consumers in the United States. The text, submitted to a federal court, refers to promises of shipping, access to customer service, processing of negative opinions and allegations of origin of cotton. The Panel does not recognize the alleged facts and contests part of the presentation of the file. Compensation arrangements have not yet been announced.

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Shein entered into a $100 million agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US consumer authority, on 24 November. The group confirmed the amount in a statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange the following day. The agreement has yet to be approved by a federal court in California. Shein does not recognize the facts alleged against her and contests part of the FTC’s presentation of the file.

The payment must be used to compensate consumers in the United States. The complaint concerns four aspects of online commerce: announced shipping times, access to after-sales service, publication of notices, and claims about the origin of cotton. The proposed order covers sites and applications controlled by the affected companies when serving the U.S. market. It does not provide for compensation for orders placed in France or Lebanon.

Delays in shipping: what the FTC accuses Shein

The FTC states that tens of thousands of clients reported delays ranging from a few days to several months. Some say they never received their order. The regulator criticises the company for failing to properly notify buyers when the announced deadlines could not be met.

The draft order distinguishes shipping, i.e. delivery of the package to the carrier, from delivery to the customer. If the seller cannot ship on the scheduled date, he must offer the customer, without waiting for a claim, to accept the postponement or cancel and be refunded. The text also requires it to have elements which justify the time of shipment announced at the time of the order.

The complaint describes difficulties in obtaining a response for late or lost orders. According to the FTC, Shein shipped nearly one million parcels a day to the United States. In September 2025, only five officers handled telephone requests from American consumers, according to the complaint. The number to reach these agents was not on the site.

Negative reviews and product returns

The FTC also accuses Shein of having published positive notices while excluding critical comments, including those of customers who had returned their purchase. The draft prohibits the deletion of a notice because of its rating or appreciation and the application of different moderation rules depending on whether the comment is favourable or not. It also prohibits a misleading overall score.

The text does not deprive the platform of any possibility of moderation. It may exclude, for example, false opinions or those that reveal personal information, provided that the same criteria apply to all comments. The draft provides for the retention of a record of the notices withdrawn.

Traceability of cotton: disputed allegations

The complaint also calls into question the assurances given on supplier audits and the source of raw materials. The FTC indicates that cotton presented as grown in the United States was, in some cases, from China. For other products, she said that the country of origin of cotton could not be established. The draft agreement prohibits misleading statements about manufacturers’ controls and product traceability.

In her notice to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shein stated that she had already mentioned the US investigation in her August prospectus and in her September interim report. The group confirmed that it had signed the agreement, but indicated that it disagreed with some elements of the FTC’s analysis of its business practices.

Refunds do not yet have a public calendar

If the court validates the agreement, Shein will have to pay within 30 days of its entry into force. This period concerns the payment by the company, not the date on which customers will receive money. In its notice published on 25 November, the FTC did not specify the amount per customer, the eligibility criteria, or the procedure to be followed in claiming compensation.

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