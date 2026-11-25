Led to the break by Bayern Munich, Lille won 2–1 Wednesday in Villeneuve-d的Ascq. Ayase Ueda equalized in the 62nd minute before a goal against his camp of Aleksandar Pavlović, three minutes later. The LOSC thus marks its first success in the league phase of this edition.

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Led to the break by Bayern Munich, Lille won 2–1 Wednesday in Villeneuve-d的Ascq. Ayase Ueda equalized in the 62nd minute before a goal against his camp of Aleksandar Pavlović, three minutes later. The LOSC thus marks its first success in the league phase of this edition.

The LOSC defeated Bayern Munich 2–1, on Wednesday 25 November at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d的Ascq, on the fifth day of the Champions League. The Welsh, led since the 15th minute, scored twice in three minutes after the break. The Bayern, who had taken eight points in his first four European matches, conceded his first defeat in the competition this season.

Upamecano opens the score, Özer keeps Lille in the game

The Bayern took advantage on corner. Tom Bischof found Dayot Upamecano, whose head beat Berke Özer. The Lille goaltender then rejected attempts by Konrad Lamour and Aleksandar Pavlović. At the other end of the field, Jonas Urbig prevented Ayase Ueda and Ethan Mbappé from equalizing before the break. The Bavarians were deprived of Harry Kane and Michael Olise, who were injured, according to LOSC.

Ueda equalizes, Mbappé’s shot precipitates second goal

Lille initially thought it was equal after the recovery, but a mistake on Joshua Kimmich led to the cancellation of the goal. At the 62nd minute, Nathan Ngoy carried the ball forward before serving Ayase Ueda. Japanese striker beat Urbig. Three minutes later, Benjamin André launched Ethan Mbappé, whose shot struck the pole. In trying to clear the ball, Pavlović sent him into his own nets.

Vincent Kompany included Jamal Musiala and Luis Díaz after the second goal in Lille. The Bayern didn’t equalize. According to the report of the Munich club, the game was played in closed windows in front of 50,000 people.

Four points for Lille before Stuttgart

With this victory, the LOSC rose to four points after five days: he lost his first three matches against Betis Seville, Arsenal and Galatasaray, before making a draw at Bodø/Glimt. The Bayern remains at eight points. In the league phase, the first eight qualify directly for the eighth final; from ninth to twenty-fourth, the teams pass through dams.

Lille will play its last three European matches in Stuttgart on 9 December, against Slovak Bratislava on 19 January and then in Rome on 27 January. Bayern will host the Slavia Prague on 8 December for its next European meeting.

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