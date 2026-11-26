A consortium led by Eldridge announced an agreement to acquire Lukoil International, which brings together oil and gas assets outside Russia. The US Development Finance Agency and an Emirati investor are among the partners. The announced assembly is based on a securities exchange, without direct cash payment to Russia. The transfer still requires separate authorization from the U.S. Treasury and other approvals. The price and transfer date were not announced.

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The Eldridge investment group, led by Todd Boehly, announced on Wednesday 25 November an agreement to acquire Lukoil International GmbH. The operation concerns the subsidiary holding oil and gas activities outside Russia, not the Russian parent company. The consortium involves the US public development finance agency (DFC), the Emirati investor Catena Investment Holding and Xtellus Partners. The announcement is not worth transferring property: it remains subject to a green light from the US Treasury.

Lukoil International: from crude oil to gas stations

According to buyers, the subsidiary produces about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in eleven countries. It also holds interests in three refineries: Bourgas, Bulgaria, Zeeland, Netherlands, and Petrotel, Romania. The consortium has a total capacity of some 350,000 barrels per day. This refining capacity is distinct from deposit production.

The announced perimeter also includes Litasco, the trading branch, and more than 2,000 gas stations in sixteen countries. For buyers, the continuity of activity and the reactivation of refining capabilities are among the objectives. They did not publish a calendar per site or specify the detailed scope of each participation.

A securities exchange rather than a cash payment

The consortium proposes to acquire 100% of the subsidiary in exchange for restricted Russian securities, including shares of Lukoil’s parent company. He indicated that the consideration would be held in a restricted account for five years or until the sanctions were lifted. The DFC would receive an interest without an initial investment from the U.S. taxpayer, according to the recipients’ news release. It does not publish the value of the securities exchanged or the distribution of capital between partners.

Treasury authorized to negotiate, not to conclude sale

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Lukoil on 22 October 2025. Its general licence 131L allows the negotiation and signing of conditional contracts until 19 December 2026. It alone does not permit a sale or transfer of assets. The OFAC states that the operation must be subject to a separate authorisation.

The criteria published by the Treasury include a complete break with the parent company, the blocking of the sums due to Lukoil as long as the sanctions apply and the absence of immediate advantage for the Russian group. The Treasury mentions securities trading as one of the mechanisms that can provide such an advantage. The absence of direct cash payments, put forward by buyers, therefore does not prejudge the regulator’s opinion on the redeemed securities.

Lukoil had already announced in January a contract with Carlyle for the same subsidiary. The contract was not exclusive and excluded Kazakh assets, according to the parent company. The Eldridge press release mentions assets in Central Asia without specifying the treatment of each shareholding. The next step announced remains obtaining authorizations and completing pre-transfer audits.

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